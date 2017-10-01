Will Khloe Kardashian's Reported Pregnancy Be Shown On 'KUWTK'? Here's Why It Could

Last month, the Kardashian family celebrated 10 years of their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, on air. A lot has happened in the past decade and TV cameras have luckily been there to capture it all. But the Kardashian family also recently celebrated the news of a few more pregnancies in their family. While cameras are an integral part of the Kardashian clan, there is no telling if — one of the bundles of joy that could be on the way — Khloe Kardashian's reported pregnancy will be shown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians — but I am incredibly hopeful that it will.

Last week, sources confirmed to People that Khloe is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and everyone could not have been more excited for the reality star. But this announcement came on the heels of another major one — Khloe's younger sister Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly expecting her first child as well, as In Touch Weekly reported. With their sister, Kim Kardashian, expecting her third child by surrogate, there is a lot to celebrate and a lot for the sisters to talk about.

But, for the moment, they're all keeping silent. Their mom, Kris Jenner, refuses to confirm or deny any of the rumors. And Khloe, Kim, and Kylie have all been incredibly shy about addressing the news on any of their social media accounts. (Romper has reached out to representatives for both Khloe and Kylie, but has not heard back at this time.) For the group of sisters who are always in the spotlight, this silence is deafening. It is very possible that they could be saving the announcement for something bigger — like a future episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloe's pregnancy hasn't been confirmed by the reality star and fashion designer, so it's certainly not guaranteed. Until she comes out and says that she is or isn't pregnant, nobody knows for sure if she is really expecting and how far along she is. I mean, just a few days before Khloe's reported pregnancy was announced, she posted a photo to her Instagram account of her stomach looking incredibly flat with no signs of pregnancy showing.

While the jury is out on whether or not Khloe's pregnancy is the real deal, it is more than likely guaranteed that it will be shown or addressed on the show. The show has addressed so much about Khloe's life. In an essay penned for Glamour last month, Khloe reflected on what the cameras caught over the last 10 years — needless to say, it was a lot. According to the magazine, Khloe wrote:

This is our life, and these are the things that happen. And it's funny — when we decide not to shoot things, people feel slighted. But when we film too much, they're like "Oh, you never should have filmed that." It's a catch-22.

Cameras have been there for it all. From Khloe's marriage to her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, to their spinoff show, Khloe & Lamar, to their divorce, and to opening up about her struggles with infertility. The cameras have been there for all of her greatest moments and the natural pitfalls in her life.

Much like how Khloe has been open about her struggles with infertility on the show in the past, these pregnancy rumors — whether they're true or false — will certainly have an impact on Khloe. Given how much the cameras film (six days a week, 12 to 18 hours a day, according to Glamour) Khloe is bound to say something about the pregnancy rumors on the show (or even show her bump).

The previews for this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are pretty telling of what the cameras could capture when it comes to Khloe's reported pregnancy. The previews not only confirm that Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, but they heavily feature Khloe's relationship with Thompson and paint it in a positive light. Honestly, Khloe could not look any happier in the previews.

Until the new season premieres, whether the cameras capture Khloe's growing bump or her frustration towards the pregnancy rumors is really anyone's guess. But, there's no doubt that fans are eager to find out.

