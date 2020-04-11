Grocery shopping has become my number one worry during this pandemic. I worry about items I may need being unavailable due to those who are panic shopping and hoarding supplies, or stores being closed altogether. And now, I'm wondering if Kroger will be open on Easter. It is a holiday, after all, and while many stores would be automatically closed on certain holidays, these are anything but normal times.

A spokesperson for the popular grocer tells Romper that Kroger will be open on Easter under their adjusted store hours (Senior 60+ can shop from 7 to 8 a.m. exclusively, for example). Please call your local Kroger to confirm their hours of operation before you head out, as stores continue to adjust hours based on local circumstances. Want to stay home altogether? Kroger also offers shipping on a wide range of non-perishable items, and you'll receive a 15% off code on your first delivery. Whether or not that Easter ham will be available is anyone's guess, however.

I have been very impressed with the grocery store chain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is committing $3 million to support local food banks and ensure children with school closures have access to nutritious meals during this critical time of need (if you'd like to donate to the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, click here).

And one more thing: don't forget to thank the person who checks you out. Grocery clerks and associates are literally serving on the front lines of this crisis, and we honestly couldn't get through this difficult time without them.