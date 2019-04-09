It's been over a decade since we first sang "Unwritten" and watched LC make her way through L.A. as a magazine intern wearing thick, white plastic headbands. (Hey, 2007 was a weird time.) Now, with a spinoff in the works, many are confused as to whether or not Lauren Conrad will be on The Hills revival series. Well, don't get your hopes up. After starting her reality TV career on Laguna Beach and branching into her own show, it seems she's done with it for good.

Earlier this year, MTV announced that it would be reviving The Hills as a sort of "where are they now" follow up. The Hills: New Beginnings will "reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles," according to Deadline, noting that they were planning for a 2019 premiere.

However, it's become clear that the show's leading lady, LC, isn't interested in being on screen like that anymore. In an interview with Brody Jenner, another one of the show's stars, according to Us Weekly, he explained what was going on. “This time around has been different. It’s been fun,” he told Us Weekly. “It was a different production company this time, so it was a different style of filming that not a lot of us were that used to and we hadn’t seen each other in, like, 10 years! It took a little while for all of us getting used to each other but it was good — a lot of drama as always.”

Jenner went on to explain that of the women in the original series, the one that we're most likely to see return is Kristin Cavallari. (This makes sense, given that she already has her own reality TV show currently running.) “Maybe Kristin? Kristin’s a little more open to it I believe than LC so maybe Kristin,” Jenner told Us Weekly.

This only affirms what's been said prior, which is that LC is a no-go. Regarding her own return, Whitney Port told The Hollywood Reporter: "I had reservations at first because I have a family now and more to protect than when I was 25 years old... I really had to think about it. But with the biggest risks come the biggest rewards. The Hills was such an amazing experience the first time around, so after giving it some thought, I figured it would be a cool new beginning for me. I'm opening up my life again. I'm nervous, but also excited."

As for Conrad's involvement? Port told The Hollywood Reporter it's a no. "We're all at different points in our lives. Most of us have young families and everybody needs to protect their families in the way they feel is right... I don't judge Lauren for not wanting to do it."

The other cast member who spoke out regarding their relationship with Conrad or her involvement in a new series was Heidi Montag Pratt. "I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us," she told TODAY about her relationship with Conrad. "We would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, 'Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,' type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would ever be ready for that."

Though the show will likely be a debriefer and update on where the cast is now in terms of their marriages, children, and careers, it's likely that they'll touch on issues that were put to bed so many years ago. Will friendships be rekindled? Will old flames burn again? It's never too much to suggest on a reality show like this.