People have grown up with watching the Kardashian family on TV over the past decade with their hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But people have seen Kylie Jenner, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner family grow up the most in the past 10 years. Those who have been watching Jenner closely got an inside look at her life when she debuted her own show, Life of Kylie, in 2017. But with so much that has happened in Jenner's life recently, people are likely dying to know if Life of Kylie will return for a second season this year — after all, there is so much to catch up on.

If Life of Kylie does return, fans are going to see a whole different side to Jenner than they did in the first season. Although the first season went off air last August, a lot has happened since then. In September, Jenner took a break from public appearances and social media, choosing to live a low-key life. It was a side to Jenner that fans had never seen before.

It was later revealed, earlier this month, that Jenner had taken a break because she was pregnant and had given birth to her daughter on Feb. 1. Since then, Jenner has since been slowly making her way back to her social media, to the delight of fans, but just because Jenner is returning back to social media doesn't mean that she will return to her TV show, either. While E! has not made any official statement about the show returning or going off air forever, there are plenty of signs to point to either of those outcomes happening.

Here's Why It Could Come Back

If Life of Kylie returns, it is pretty much guaranteed that a lot of people would tune into the show to get a glimpse of her daughter, Stormi Webster, and Jenner's new life as a mom. The show would be a huge deal in the ratings department — take a look at Jenner's pregnancy video, for example.

After documenting her pregnancy privately, Jenner shared a video recapping it for her fans to her social media accounts a few days after giving birth. The video, posted on YouTube, has accumulated 58 million views in the past two weeks. That is an average of 4 million views a day. There is no doubt that if Life of Kylie were to come back, her premiere episode would bring in tons of viewers. The birth video showed that people were desperate to see more Jenner. And nothing would make fans happier than seeing Life of Kylie back on air.

Here's Why It Might Not Come Back

On the other hand, there is a good chance that Life of Kylie might never come back on air. During the time the show was on E!, Jenner repeatedly expressed her distaste for being famous. Jenner said on the show, according to In Touch Weekly:

I started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians when I was 9 years old. I really don't know what it's like to have people not know who I am. I don't know what it's like to live a normal life, where people don't know who you are, to get out of he car and not have everyone stare at you. I feel like when you grow up on camera, people think they know you because you're on social media so much and on reality TV.

If Jenner hated growing up on camera, then she more than likely doesn't want Stormi to grow up in front of TV cameras either. You can't blame Jenner for wanting that part of her life to be private, especially if she feels so strongly about being so young when Keeping Up With The Kardashians started filming. So you can see why Jenner might not want Stormi or her personal life as a mom documented for Life of Kylie cameras.

During a 2016 interview with Allure, according to E! News, Jenner told the magazine something that might indicate Life of Kylie never coming back on air — that she doesn't want to be famous forever. "There's gonna be a time where I feel comfortable, I'm at a good place in my life, and I just stop." It is clear that Jenner is at a pretty awesome place in her life right now.

Whether Life of Kylie returns, fans are just happy to know that Jenner is happy and had a reason for her disappearance from social media — even if the TV cameras won't be there to capture it all.

