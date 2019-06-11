It's official: Lisa Vanderpump will be exiting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 9. There will be no more ponies trotting around pink mansions, no more tiny molting dogs in sweaters; while her spinoffs will continue spinning, she won't be around to wear pink and make puns anymore. But will Lisa Vanderpump return to RHOBH? Surely she can't stay away forever — it's too difficult to imagine the show without one of its original diamond-holders.

Without a crystal ball or some very effective tarot-reading, it's simply impossible to say what Lisa might do in the future. Based on her final season, it doesn't seem like she'd want to come back any time soon. Lisa hasn't been having a great time in Season 9. She's been struggling with personal issues while arguing with the ladies over thrice-returned rescue dogs with improbable names. This would be par for the course, but the difference is that Lisa doesn't look like she's enjoying any of it. She shrinks from the cameras, tries not to talk about things, and skips out on group get-togethers. She's spent more time having her kitchen renovated than drinking champs with the gals. Personally, I think Lisa is probably done with RHOBH for the time being. But anything could happen, so definitive statements are tough to make.

Lisa spoke to Extra about her decision, explaining, "The last year was a very negative year for me. I feel like we're moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn't made any better. I just decided to walk away." From the sound of it, Lisa was seriously unhappy during the filming of Season 9; if there were any positives in the experience, then she didn't tell Extra about them. Since it was so unpleasant for her, I can't imagine she'd be running back to the show in the next few years.

In fact, Lisa was so eager to say goodbye to the show that she even skipped out on the reunion. According to Deadline, Andy Cohen confirmed as much on his Sirius XM radio show Andy Cohen Live. "I wish she had been there, what can I tell you," he said. "I really wish she had been there. And I hope and I think she actually could have left with some resolution." He went on to say that no one could replace Lisa and no one would; Lisa's audition tape was actually what sold him on doing RHOBH in the first place. She's been an integral part of the show from the start.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But she's a part of it no longer. There's no predicting what may happen in the years to come (who would have guessed Danielle Staub would be back on Real Housewives of New Jersey, and as a dear friend of Teresa Giudice no less?) but for the moment, Lisa appears to be done with RHOBH. Fans will be able to keep up with her on Vanderpump Rules, but it seems her days crafting incredible taglines are over.