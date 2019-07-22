As one of the more controversial contestants on this season of The Bachelorette, Luke P. is also the one who most needs to clear the air. The Men Tell All special would be the best place for him to either apologize for shaming Hannah, or double down and provide more evidence for why he was eliminated. But will Luke be at The Bachelorette Men Tell All special?

Indeed he will. According to People, Luke will be sitting down with host Chris Harrison to explain himself. But it doesn't seem like the answers he offers are satisfactory — or, at least, they weren't to Harrison. "I gave Luke so many chances tonight to redeem himself, to fix things, to fall on the sword," Harrison said while speaking to People during the filming of the special. "He never really got there, I don't think."

Hannah also spoke to People about seeing Luke again after everything that went down. Their last moments together on the show weren't the best. Luke informed Hannah that he would want to leave if he found out that she had slept with any of the other suitors. In return, Hannah told him that she had, so Luke should probably get packing.

John Fleenor/ABC

During her conversation with People, Hannah said that it was good to know that the Men Tell All special was "really the last time that I would have to have an interaction with him." She got a chance to say her piece and reflect on their relationship. She even found a silver lining in the whole situation. "I think every time you go through a difficult relationship, you realize more and more about what you will and you won't have in your next relationship — what you deserve and what you don't deserve," Hannah said.

She also thought it could be beneficial for people in similar circumstances to see her "toxic relationship" with Luke play out on screen. Perhaps it would make them realize that something was amiss in their own relationship, or that they had insecurities from past partnerships that they needed to address. "I'm glad if I can help anybody," Hannah concluded.

John Fleenor/ABC

A sneak peek at the Men Tell All special is available on the ABC website, and it offers a hint at how Hannah feels about Luke now. She seemed frustrated that she even had to reveal what happened in the fantasy suites because it wasn't everyone's business. She felt shamed by Luke and thought he was too focused on the sex aspect of the fantasy suites; though contestants do hook up there, they're also used to get some time away from the cameras and connect. "You didn't have one, so maybe you don't know, but fantasy suites aren't used for sex," Hannah finished. Total burn on Luke!

Luke will be on the Men Tell All special on Jul. 22, along with everyone else from Hannah's season of The Bachelorette. But it doesn't look like he'll be making a better impression than he did during the competition. Instead, it seems like he and Hannah have some unfinished business to deal with before they can finally move on.