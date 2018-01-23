It seems that every season on The Bachelor, a contestant has to suddenly leave; sometimes, it's unfortunately due to a family tragedy. This season, that contestant is Maquel. Will Maquel return to The Bachelor? Her reason for leaving is heartbreaking: her grandfather passed away suddenly. She received a call from her mom while Arie and the others took a trip to Lake Tahoe.

This isn't the first time that a contestant on The Bachelor franchise show left without much warning, or left on their own accord. Last year, Kenny King decided to bow out of The Bachelorette because he missed his daughter so much. Will Maquel take that route, or will she return?

There's no way of knowing now, but it's not unheard of that Maquel can return after mourning her grandfather. For now, though, she joins the ranks of contestants that exited the show early. Who knows, she could just as well come back to Bachelor Nation... just not for The Bachelor. I'm sure producers are casting for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise, so viewers may see Maquel again there. Other than that, she could make a surprise return as Kenny did on this season of The Bachelor to help out with a group date.

While Maquel didn't spend a ton of time with Arie, she was on two group dates: the Demolition Derby and the GLOW-inspired wrestling dates. Viewers didn't see a lot of her, but there's been some controversy online. For one, Maquel was previously married, and her ex-husband apparently wanted her back. Her ex, Josh Munday, told In Touch Weekly, "One of my mistakes was letting her go." He continued, "There was no infidelity, [and] she was never rude or malicious or anything of the sort. We were high school sweethearts that got married a bit too early." The two reportedly got hitched in May 2016, but divorced only six months later.

Despite the quick breakup, Josh supposedly "would not be opposed" to getting back together. In fact, he told In Touch Weekly that Arie may not be a great match for her. "Maquel is a very religious person," her ex-husband said. "She’s not the type to jump into the Fantasy Suite... I think Arie’s a little old for her." Yikes! Well, perhaps this is Josh's change to rekindle things.

Unfortunately, that's not the only controversy Maquel's been involved him this Bachelor season. Maquel had shared a photo of her in blackface on Instagram. The photo was from 2012, and has since been deleted. In a statement to TV Guide, Maquel said, "Five years ago, I made a regretful choice for a costume. It came at a time when I was unenlightened and uninformed. I apologize to anybody who was offended by my choices. I am sorry for what I did and take full responsibility for my mistake."

Well, Maquel did what she should do and apologized. At the time, early on in the month, she was obviously still on the show. I don't know if Bachelor Nation will see her again, but she's clearly been one of the buzzed about contestants — even if it had nothing to do with the show. No matter what happens, I'm sure the 23-year-old photographer will move on if she has to...or maybe she'll make a surprise appearance later in the season! I'm going to be honest, I didn't think she was a frontrunner for Arie's heart, but no one wanted her time on the show to end this way. For now, I hope Maquel and her family are okay and that they can all mourn together — because Bachelor Nation loves the show, but at the end of the way that's what matters most.

