Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot of love for Africa, and their recent tour there proves it. It holds such a special place in their hearts, and everyone can see that. So, some people are probably wondering — will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move to Africa? Let's just say, people shouldn't could on the couple making any huge moves any time soon.

Prince Harry, Markle, and their five month old son just traveled to Africa earlier this month for a 10 day trip, where they hung out with with locals, visited charities, and met with different officials. In photos taken from the trip, the couple looks so happy to be there, and a new TV documentary — Harry & Meghan: An African Journey — airing in the United States on Wednesday, Oct. 23, will capture this excitement in motion. But just because the couple is happy there doesn't mean they will be putting their roots down in Africa, either.

In a clip taken from the documentary, Prince Harry toys around with the idea of moving to Africa, according to People, but determines he won't be moving any time soon or relocating his family to the continent.

"I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment," he said, according to People. "We just came from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place to base ourselves, of course it would. But with all of the problems that are going on there, I just don't see how we'd be able to really make as much of a difference as we'd want without the issues and the judgement of how we would be with those surroundings."

"It's a very hard place to live when you know what's going on. And then you're sort of, again, slightly disconnected from it," he added.

Moving is a very long and exhausting process. It's not easy to move to a different state with a baby, let alone to a different continent. England has been Prince Harry's home for his entire life — he's a member of the royal family and his brother is going to be the King of England one day. It's easy to see why he's going to put down his roots in England, especially now that he's a father.

Prince Harry's response finally puts all of the rumors to rest about the family of three potentially moving to Africa. In April, The Sunday Times speculated that the couple would reportedly be moving to Africa some time within the year for two or three years, according to Glamour.

But those were just rumors. Now that Prince Harry has confirmed it himself, it doesn't seem like the couple will be moving to Africa for a very, very long time.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But just because Prince Harry isn't jumping at the opportunity to move to Africa doesn't mean he doesn't love the place any less than he already does. "The rest of our lives, especially for our life's work, will be predominantly focused on Africa — on conservation," he said in the documentary, according to People.

Fans of the royal family can hear Prince Harry open up more about these more private details of his life when Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs in the United States on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. on ABC.