If you’ve watched and rewatched To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and every episode of The Fosters for your Noah Centineo fix, you might be hoping to see the actor in something new. The Fosters spin-off series premieres on Jan. 8, and of course, fans are wondering, will Noah Centineo be on Good Trouble?

Hold on to your hearts, because Centineo will be reprising his role as Jesus Adams Foster on Good Trouble. In an Instagram story last summer, the actor confirmed his appearance on the show, and fans have been excited ever since. The new series jumps back into the lives of The Fosters characters Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) as they move to Los Angeles to pursue their careers as adults. Centineo played Mariana’s twin brother on The Fosters, so it makes sense that his character, Jesus, would still be a part of his twin sister’s life.

In a sneak peek for the season, fans can see Mariana giving Jesus a tour of her new office, and it’s just a glimpse into the all the fun the new series is bringing:

Freeform on YouTube

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Centineo talked about his appearance and how much he loved the new vibe of the show. "I love the way they're tying in different angles and editing it together. The content on the show, what they're writing about, is different," he said. “As a 22-year-old, I relate to the show a lot, and it was really, really, really cool to see it. I wish I was doing more episodes.” The actor also revealed that his character would be brought back in a “really funny” way, so fans are in for a treat.

When talking to Seventeen, Centineo said that filming Good Trouble felt like going home for the holidays because of how much he loved The Fosters family. He revealed that fans can expect to see some of the original characters (including Jesus) living their lives as adults, and continuing their fight for compassion and justice.

“There’s a lot of maturity in the show,” he said. “You can expect the same Callie fighting for justice and Mariana fighting for herself and her rights. There are so many great messages in Good Trouble. I’m just excited to be a part of it. It’s kind of completely different, but in the best way possible.”

Freeform on YouTube

But Jesus isn’t the only character returning to the series as a part of Mariana and Callie’s new journey. According to Deadline, Freeform EVP Karey Burke said that the network will plans to “have all characters from the original series make guest appearances,” including David Lambert reprising his role as Brandon, Hayden Byerly coming back as Jude, and Terri Polo and Sherri Saum returning as the Adams Foster family matriarchs, Stef and Lena.

Fans of The Fosters are probably thrilled to revisit their favorite characters in Good Trouble, but I’m sure Centineo fans are just happy to finally have something new to see him in.

Good Trouble premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

