With the next royal wedding coming up — Princess Eugenie's nuptials to her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank — the question of which Cambridge children will participate is on every royal-watcher's mind. But will Prince George be in Eugenie's wedding as a member of the bridal party? After all, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's oldest child is by now so experienced at walking beautiful brides down aisles, I'd practically trust him to plan my whole event. (Sure, he's only 5, but still...)

There is no ironclad, official word yet from Buckingham Palace as far as Princess Eugenie's entire wedding party. But, according to Express, you can likely bet on it. In fact, the paper claims that Prince George will be a page boy, just as he was for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry earlier this year, as Vogue detailed. What's more, as Express added, Princess Eugenie hasn't at all forgotten about Prince George's little sis, with Princess Charlotte reportedly being prepped to be a junior bridesmaid.

The Express added that Princess Eugenie plans to have pop singer Robbie Williams' daughter, Theodora Rose, also be a bridesmaid alongside little Maud Windsor, daughter of Lord Freddie Windsor and a fellow classmate of Prince George's at Thomas's Battersea school. Small world!

With Princess Eugenie's big day coming up, Marie Claire magazine reported that while the royal and her boyfriend of many years wanted to make it official some time ago, they took a step back in their plans to observe royal protocol and waited until after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's moment.

“It’s my understanding that Eugenie and Jack decided some time ago that they wanted to get married... but they had to wait for Harry to go first,” Marie Claire reported, which inspired "no bad feelings at all," the source added. “Eugenie is very close to Harry, and she knows how the system works.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that it's finally Princess Eugenie's turn in the spotlight, no wonder her dad, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is said to want his daughter to enjoy an ultra-big event with the spotlight firmly on her, according to Marie Claire. "The feeling among the Yorks is that [Eugenie] deserves her moment in the spotlight and a big royal wedding with all the frills," a source told Vanity Fair royals correspondent Katie Nicholl this month. Nicholl added the BBC turned down exclusive rights to stream Princess Eugenie’s wedding, but competitor channel ITV may air the ceremony.

I sure hope. I love following the royals and Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice can't have had it totally easy, as some of the only Windsor kids growing up in a divorced family (mom Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, split from Andrew in 1996, according to Good Housekeeping, although the family stayed close and frequently hung out together).

And hey, Prince George may have been in about a zillion weddings by now, but one royal who isn't jaded about the wedding circuit yet: little Prince Louis. He'll be the perfect attendant in a couple years... Let's hope some of mom and dad's friends and the next gen of royal cousins will be tying the knot.