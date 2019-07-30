Between their lavish and gorgeous royal wedding last year and then welcoming their first child, baby boy Archie, this past May, there's been a lot of exciting news surrounding the Sussex family. Though it's certainly nobody's business but their own, the topic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having more kids did come up in a recent interview. In fact, Prince Harry revealed just how many little royals he envisions in their future should the welcome more to their brood.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first baby together, Archie Harrison. It's become increasingly clear over the following months that the couple absolutely loves being parents and are amazed at the process as a whole. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," Prince Harry said after Markle gave birth, according to The Independent.

With every update they share, it's obvious Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying their lives as parents, and it sounds like while they're open to the idea of giving Archie a sibling, though it won't be many. In fact, according to a new interview with British Vogue, in which Prince Harry discussed the pressing issues of environmental concerns and climate change, the new dad expressed how much his perspective has shifted since welcoming Archie, and that he and Markle will probably only have one more baby after him. As he describes it the couple want "Two, maximum!"

During an interview for the latest issue of British Vogue, which his wife actually guest-edited, Prince Harry sat down to interview Jane Goodall, a world-famous primatologist, on the topic of conservation and environmental health. At one point during the interview, Goodall inquired how becoming a father has changed the way Prince Harry views the climate.

"It does make it different," he said, according to Vogue. "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I've met and the places that I've been fortunate enough to go to, I've always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

At this point, Goodall interrupted to joke, "Not too many!" to which Prince Harry then replied: "Two, maximum! But I've always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Whether Prince Harry was implying that their decision to only have two children was directly related to the issue of climate change or not is yet to be seen. If it sounds like an outlandish assumption, there are actually different groups of people protesting environmental change by refusing to have children until more issues are addressed. Though Prince Harry and Markle likely aren't going on a "birth strike" anytime soon, it could very well be that the environment has influenced their decision to not have a bigger family... but it could also be a sheer matter of preference as well.

Though the subject of family planning is, for the lack of a better way to put it, absolutely nobody's business but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's, it's certainly insightful and exciting to hear that the world may get another royal baby in the future. Or maybe not. Either way, it seems the couple is happy to continue to make informed decisions that are best for them and their family.