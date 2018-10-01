Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, is no stranger to weddings. The little girl has been in a handful of them at her young age of 3. And because she is so good at being in them, royal watchers have to be wondering: Will Princess Charlotte be in Princess Eugenie's wedding, too?

Prince William's cousin, Princess Eugenie, is getting married next week on Oct. 12 to her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, according to Town & Country, in a very familiar location. Princess Eugenie will walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where her cousin, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle married earlier this year.

This is very familiar territory for Princess Charlotte, as she was a bridesmaid in Prince Harry's wedding, too. But it is a little unclear if Princess Charlotte will have the same role in Princess Eugenie's wedding, as well. The bridesmaids or flower girls and pageboys aren't confirmed until a few days before the wedding, according to Town & Country — and while several newspapers have reported that Princess Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, will be involved in the wedding, according to the Telegraph, it hasn't been confirmed by Kensington Palace just yet.

But it's pretty likely that Princess Charlotte will be in the wedding, especially since her parents are expected to attend, according to the Telegraph — and Prince William was a pageboy in the wedding of Princess Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, according to People.

In July, the Express reported that Princess Charlotte could even be a flower girl in the upcoming royal wedding — but no one will know for sure until she makes an appearance on the big day or Kensington Palace makes an official announcement.

If she were to have a role in Princess Eugenie's wedding, it should come naturally to her. Over the past three years, Princess Charlotte has been in three weddings, according to People. She made her big debut in 2017 when she was a bridesmaid at her aunt, Pippa Middleton's wedding, according to People. Princess Charlotte followed this appearance when she appeared in her uncle Prince Harry's wedding this past May. And last week, on Sept. 22, Princess Charlotte and her older brother both had a special role in the wedding of their mom's close friend, Sophie Carter, according to People.

If she were to appear in Princess Eugenie's wedding, she could simply add the appearance to her long-growing resume.

But Princess Charlotte and Prince George won't be alone if they do end up having a role in Princess Eugenie's wedding, according to Town & Country. Maud Windsor, Princess Eugenie's only godchild, and Prince George's classmate, will reportedly have a role in the wedding, according to Hello!. Singer Robbie Williams' daughter, Teddy, is also reportedly going to have a role in the wedding, according to Town & Country, since Williams and Princess Eugenie are reportedly close.

The only person that has been confirmed to be in Princess Eugenie's wedding is her older sister (by two years) Princess Beatrice, who will be her sister's maid of honor (she confirmed it to Vogue in August).

Royal watchers will just have to wait and see if Princess Charlotte gets a starring role in Princess Eugenie's big day when photos from the big day are finally released after the nuptials are all said and done on Oct. 12. But the wait to possibly get another glimpse of the smallest royals will definitely be worth it.