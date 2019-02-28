With so much going on in How To Get Away with Murder, it’s hard to believe that the Season 5 is coming to an end. If it is anything like past seasons, the Season 5 finale will be full of shocking twists, revelations, and cliffhangers. Fans can’t wait to see what happens, but what they really want to know is if someone will die in the How To Get Away With Murder finale or not.

The show is so unpredictable, it’s hard to say exactly what will go down in the finale. But in an interview with HollywoodLife, actor Jack Falahee (who plays Connor Walsh) revealed that Season 5 will end with some somber moments. “It was a really difficult episode for us to film as a cast, and it’s really shocking and sad, too,” said Falahee. “With how the season ends, it’s going be interesting to see how folks recover.”

There’s so much happening already, I can’t imagine what kind of shocker the finale will bring. Annalise continues to struggle to protect her crew and keep them out of trouble, Gabriel is still on the hunt for answers about Sam, the Keatings are worried about serving jail time for their crimes, and fans discovered that Nate Sr. was actually murdered by Laurel’s secret brother.

ABC is remaining pretty tight-lipped about the finale, and their synopsis for the episode is a vague one liner: “Annalise and her team need to get to the truth before the truth gets them.” It doesn’t say much at all, but it does make you wonder what the truth really is, and who knows it. There are indications that Laurel’s family is at the center of the trouble, because they’ve been involved in almost every conspiracy on the show so far.

There are plenty of ways someone could die on the show, but so far, it’s not clear what kind of cliffhanger this finale will leave fans with. The series — which TVLine reported suffered its lowest ratings last week — has yet to be renewed by ABC, but if this season ends with a nail-biting cliffhanger, I’m sure fans will be counting on seeing the show return for Season 6.

In his interview with HollywoodLife, Falahee didn’t confirm another season, but he did mention that he was pitching ideas and hoping to direct parts of Season 6. “I shadowed one of the directors on set because I would like to direct in the future,” he said. “Whether or not that happens next season remains to be seen, but while I was shadowing I learned a lot about all the ingredients that go into making an episode, and we as a cast, because we don’t know what the endgame is, we always come up with our own ideas. — I’m actually meeting to pitch some things because I think there are some crazy twists and turns, and obviously they are working on that, but I’ve come up with some of my own that I think are good. So hopefully some of that gets thrown in there.”

So, while I can’t confirm what happens in the finale, or whether or not How To Get Away With Murder will come back for Season 6, I can tell you that you will have more answers after the finale airs tonight.

The Season 5 finale of How To Get Away With Murder airs on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.