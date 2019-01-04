One of the highlights about award show season is the cast of Stranger Things. Whenever the group appears on the red carpet or presents award on stage, you know you're in for a good time. And on that note, will the Stranger Things cast be at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 6? Here's the scoop.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Stranger Things was up for Best Drama TV Series. The cast (Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour) all showed up to the awards ceremony wearing black, a possibly coordinated effort or a cute coincidence.

Although the group didn't win the award, many fans were elated to see the the gang strolling the red carpet together. There's just something fun about seeing your favorite actors enjoying a night out together, right?

As for the year prior, the cast also snagged a nomination for Best Drama TV Series. Schnapp described the honor as "surreal," according to People.

Unfortunately, the show didn't receive any Golden Globe nominations this year. The series didn't release new episodes before the nominations deadline of Oct. 31, 2018, therefore disqualifying them from the ceremony. Season 3 of Stranger Things will premiere in July 2019, according to CNN.

Considering the cast isn't nominated for anything, I have a feeling Eleven and the crew won't grace the awards show this year. It's a bit disappointing, to put it mildly, but I suppose the gang deserves a break after their years of hard work. They've earned it.

If you're feeling disappointed about this news, take solace in the recently released episode titles for the upcoming season. The titles are as follows, according to Variety: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

Viewers can also expect a "bigger and better" season this time around. Vice President of Original Content, Cindy Holland, told Vanity Fair that Stranger Things is a "hand-crafted show," adding that the creators and director "have worked really hard, and they understand the stakes are high."

She continued: "They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year. And so, they really want to take the time to get it right. I think it’s gonna be a fantastic season; it’s gonna be worth the wait."

Fans can expect a different tone too.

"Season 3 is set in the summer, so right out of the gate that's a big difference," executive producer and director Shawn Levy told Variety. "The first two seasons were very much school-based. This is that time of year where it's not about school, it's about the swimming pool and campfires and parades and Fourth of July and fireworks, so there's kind of a poppy fun to season 3 that's really enjoyable before things inevitably turn super dark."

Although it's disappointing that the Stranger Things cast likely won't show up to the Golden Globes this year, at least there's a lot to look forward to with Season 3. Stay tuned.

