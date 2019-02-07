Floribama Shore is a Southern spin on Jersey Shore that takes the friendship, fighting, and partying to a new locale. Every Thursday on MTV, viewers have gotten to know the cast and become invested in their drama. But is this party about to end? Will there be a Floribama Shore Season 3?

That's difficult to say. MTV has yet to make an official statement about the show's future, but they could be waiting until Season 2 concludes. Floribama Shore certainly seems like it was popular enough to earn an increased episode order from its first season to its second; though Season 1 had only eight episodes, Season 2 has 26 and counting. There's clearly enough to material to spawn another season, but there's no guarantee at the moment that MTV will renew the show.

Floribama Shore follows a group of eight young friends: Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, and Gus Smyrnios. All of them hail from cities and states near or in the Florida Panhandle, where the show is set. During the summer, they come together at Panama City Beach to have the misadventures that some audience members can't wait to see more of.

CheatSheet reported that MTV waited until the last episode of Season 1 to renew Floribama Shore for Season 2, so they might do the same when it comes to Season 3. Once the finale airs on Feb. 7, the network can decide whether or not the show merits a continuation. Though it's always possible that they'll decide to call it quits with the extra-long second season, it's equally plausible that the show could air for years to come. It generates enough drama to warrant an episode count in the double digits, so a renewal might just be a matter of time.

The show's official Twitter account posted a sneak peek for "To Hunch or To Punch?" that showed Nilsa looking at Jeremiah's brother Josh with some serious heart eyes once again. Though normally she'd be more inclined to flip him off, his sudden nice behavior was swaying her in another direction. However, her friends were firmly anti-Josh; they didn't want her repeating past patterns with Josh like she had with Gus, especially since his motives for being kind to her didn't seem especially honorable.

The trailer for the final episode of Season 2 indicated that Nilsa and Gus would be reconnecting, too. And romantic prospects aren't the only cliffhanger leading into the finale. Aimee's legal issues would factor into the episode as well; she's being sued over an alleged physical attack that occurred during filming, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, it seems like one cast member might not be back if the show does return, though the promo keeps their name a secret lest it spoil any major twist.

There hasn't been any news about Floribama Shore's renewal just yet, but its chances for a third season do seem promising. Fans will just have to wait and see — and keep hoping.