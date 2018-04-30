NBC's new dramedy series, Good Girls, is preparing to close out its first season and fans aren't ready to say goodbye to Ruby, Annie, and Beth. With any luck, though, this will only be a temporary hiatus for the series. Still, with the season finale almost here, fans are now desperately asking: will there be a Good Girls Season 2?

Unfortunately, NBC hasn't made a decision yet either way and, to be honest, the odds aren't looking that great. The ratings for the series quickly dropped after the series premiere, going from 6 million live viewers to now averaging 4.5 million viewers, according to TVGuide. And while it does decently when up against ABC's The Crossing, which airs in the same time slot, Good Girls can't compete with reruns of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

That being said, Good Girls does pretty well with time-shifted viewing, bringing an added 1.7 million viewers with its most recent episode, so it's possible that once this season is over the show could garner even more viewers who perhaps want to just watch the entire series in one fell swoop. That may be enough to save the show since NBC had no problem renewing The Good Place even though its second season only brought in an average of 3.9 million viewers. Thus, there may still be hope.

Although Good Girls hasn't gotten a lot of press, the coverage it has gotten has been overwhelming positive. Helmed as a feminist story that shows women taking matters into their own hands, there's a reason why so many people want the show to continue. The friendship between Ruby, Annie, and Beth is strong, and sure they're criminals but it's all for good reasons. They're each just trying to do what's necessary for their family the best way they know how, and though they've faced a fair share of obstacles, these ladies have ultimately done what they set out to do. Or, at least, it seemed like they were successful at first, but now as the season's closing out, things have taken a turn for the worse.

At the end of the penultimate episode, Ruby learned that there was a kidney for her daughter, Sarah, but as was revealed earlier in the episode, they need $100,000 for the transplant surgery, which Ruby doesn't have. This was because their quasi-boss, Rio, has just cut them off after Beth lost her temper in front of him and he decided they should all part ways.

Still, Beth isn't ready to give up the fight, and neither are Ruby and Annie. Going into the finale, Beth, Ruby, and Annie plan on taking Rio down. As Beth stated, Rio's the criminal and if anyone's going to jail, it should be him. But will they actually be able to pull off sending Rio to prison and remaining innocent as well? Based on the preview for the finale, it looks unlikely. Stan is clearly upset about secrets Ruby has been keeping from him, which seems to imply she'll finally tell the whole truth about the fake business she started. Additionally, there are a lot of cops in this preview, which doesn't bode well for anyone if I'm being honest.

That being said, if there is a Season 2, it seems doubtful it would take place in prison. So even if Annie, Beth, and Ruby get into a little bit of trouble, it shouldn't be anything too dire. Right?

The Good Girls Season 1 finale airs on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

