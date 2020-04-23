Hulu's hit new series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington has officially wrapped, so it's only logical to wonder whether there will be a Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 after that explosive finale episode.

Note: Be warned major spoilers for Little Fires Everywhere are ahead.

According to show runner Liz Tigelaar, while a second season isn't planned or confirmed at the moment, she did say that she would be on board to do another. "I'd be open to [another season] in terms of this is the best job I've ever had," she told Entertainment Weekly. "This was such an amazing treat of work experience, adapting something that I love with all my heart, with people who I love with all my heart."

In the finale episode of Little Fires Everywhere, Izzy runs away from home and her siblings burn down their family's home following a heated argument with their mother, Elena Richardson (Witherspoon). Meanwhile, after Elena evicts Mia Warren (Washington), she and daughter Pearl flee Shaker Heights. While the ending is different from the book it's based on, written by Celeste Ng, Tigelaar believes it wrapped up the story nicely. "It's a show with a beginning, middle, and an end," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Everything burns down. This is a close-ended story to me, and we've ended it where it ends."

It wouldn't be surprising if Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu ends with that. After all, Ng does not plan on writing a sequel for the book.

Hulu on YouTube

Tigelaar also admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she'll always have a place in her heart for the characters and would love for the story to go on, but it might not be in the best interest of the overall story. "I'll be happy if it stays what it is, but at the same time, yes, selfishly I would of course, love it to continue," she said.

What's more, the show's stars, Witherspoon and Washington, told Entertainment Weekly that they were "both really ready" to let their characters go. "Working with Kerry every day, working with Liz Tigelaar every day, it just was such an ideal creative experience and it was so fulfilling," Witherspoon told Entertainment Weekly. "Just to take a book that had such a beautiful blueprint for us and expand on it was really such a gift as a creative person. But I do have to say I was ready to leave her behind."

Still, Little Fires Everywhere fans want more. "I need Season 2 of Little Fires Everywhere NOW," one Twitter user wrote, while another said, "If there isn't a second season of Little Fires Everywhere I will riot in the streets."

Despite what fans may want, it doesn't seem like another spin on Mia and Elena's story is in the works right now. But, hey, never say never.