It's Friday, which means another new Netflix series has made its debut. However, this time the show may sound familiar. In the era of reboots and revivals, the streaming service has decided to revamp the classic sci-fi series, Lost in Space, for a new generation. Many fans of the original are excited for the new series and may soon find themselves asking: will there be a Lost in Space Season 2? Unfortunately, the series hasn't been a renewed for a second season yet, but that certainly doesn't mean it won't happen. The show has already received a substantial amount of buzz, and while fans of the original series are more than ready to see the reboot, the show will likely bring in new fans as well.

If you're unfamiliar with Lost in Space, the premise takes place 30 years in the future, when space colonization has become a reality. The Robinson family is amongst those selected to move to a new home in space, however on the way there, their ship is thrown off course and they end up landing on an unknown planet, lightyears away from their intended destination. Think of it like the ABC series LOST. But instead of getting stranded on a remote and mysterious island, it's an entire planet.

The series stars Toby Stephens as the patriarch John Robinson; Molly Parker as the matriarch Maureen Robinson; Taylor Russell as Judy, the eldest Robinson daughter; Mina Sundwall as Penny, the middle child; and Max Jenkins as Will, the curious son. The series also stars Parker Posey as Dr. Smith and Ignacio Serricchio as Don West.

Netflix on YouTube

For those familiar with the original series, as well as the 1998 film remake, it may be surprising that Dr. Smith is being played by a woman, however the gender reversal of this role was a deliberate choice by showrunner Zach Estrin. "The original one meant a lot to a lot of people," he told the New York Daily News., adding:

A lot of people loved it and it was a very iconic performance. We didn't want to ask another actor to come in and be compared to that role or those choices so the gender swap was part of that, as a way of freeing any association of an actor trying to t take on Jonathan Harris' performance.

Additionally, the new series will be taking the female characters out of any stereotypical roles and giving them room to have their own "heroic moments." Estrin added, "[The characters are] all equal opportunity awesome people. The kids do great things, the women do great things, the men. They're not regulated to societal roles like I think a lot of the shows in the '60s were."

Thus, you can expect all the ladies in the series to also be kicking some serious butt as they figure out how to survive this mysterious planet. And as was stated, the kids also get involved as well, and that mainly comes through Will, who along with being curious also battles anxiety. It is Will who will discover a robot on the planet that he befriends, much to the displeasure and distrust of the rest of his family. Whether his family's distrust is well-founded or not remains to be seen, although if you watched the original series you may have an idea on how it all works out. Regardless, based on the trailer, the robot looks friendly enough.

The first season is 10 episodes long, which make it perfect for an all-day marathon. So whether you've seen the original or have no idea what to expect from the new show, it's certainly worth a watch.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.