The eighth season of Married at First Sight concludes with its Apr. 9 reunion special on Lifetime. Fans have spent the last several weeks getting to know all four couples and watching as their relationships developed in sometimes unexpected ways. There's bound to be a void in your Tuesday night without the show, but will there be a Married at First Sight Season 9?

Technically, Lifetime hasn't announced a renewal yet. But that doesn't mean the show is going anywhere. In fact, it seems like almost a guarantee that it will keep chugging along into another season full of arranged marriages and awkward conversations. The show is very popular with its fans and even led to several spin-offs, including MAFS: The First Year, MAFS: Second Chances, MAFS: Honeymoon Island, and MAFS: Happily Ever After. There are international versions of the show in other countries, too. And some of the more successful couples have landed their own shows, like Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's MAFS: Jamie and Doug Plus One. This franchise can generate quite a lot of content for Lifetime, so I don't see them doing away with it any time soon.

And there is one major clue that a ninth season is in the works.

Lifetime posted a casting announcement on their website. It seems they're looking for singles in the Washington, D.C. area who are interested in tying the knot. The call for participants reads a little bit like a late night infomercial. "Ready for the ultimate leap of faith?" it asks. "Exhausted all options? Ready to find the love of your life? We want to hear from you!"

The casting call comes with a link to an application. By filling out all 61 questions, you could be considered for the next season of the show. It asks for the basics at first (like your name, age, height, and education) before delving deeper. The experts involved in MAFS want to know what your childhood was like, what kind of people you're attracted to, what your religious beliefs are, if you want children, if you have "any deal breakers with regards to race, ethnicity, culture, or country of origin." It also asks for two pictures: one of your face and another of your whole body.

There isn't any detailed information about the timetable for Season 9, however. It probably takes at least a few weeks to wade through half the singles in D.C. and pair them off accordingly. Then, once the cast for Season 9 is decided upon, there might be another wait before filming begins. The couples are married for several weeks, but then all the footage needs to be compiled and edited into cohesive episodes. Anything could happen in that time, but since it looks like Season 9 is a go, it could be ready to premiere in just a few months.

Though Lifetime hasn't confirmed the premiere date of MAFS Season 9 (or even whether or not filming has begun), it seems like the new season is already in the works.