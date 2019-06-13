The return season of Project Runway ends with its finale on Jun. 13 and one of the final three designers — Hester Sunshine, Garo Sparo, and Sebastian Grey — will be chosen as the Season 17 winner. The show is not only fun to watch, it’s also a source of style inspiration. So, now that this season is winding down, fans are wondering, will there be a Project Runway Season 18?

Luckily, Bravo is bringing the series back next year. As reported by Deadline, this past May, producers Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth were already "in the middle of casting Season 18,” which means the series may begin filming this summer. There’s no word on which judges will be back next season, but I’m sure fans are counting on seeing Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, and Nina Garcia return.

This season has been full of fierce competition, and when talking to Decider, two of the finalists — Garo Sparo and Sebastian Grey — talked about what they presented in the finale. “I brought a ton,” said Sparo. “I ended up with seventeen looks by the end. I’m not that good at editing. I want more than I can have.” While Sparo admitted to being a little overzealous with the amount of pieces he included in his collection, Grey told the outlet that his final show included looks that were unique to him as a designer.

Barbara Nitke/Bravo

“I had proposed a leather mesh for summer, so that’s going to be very interesting,” Grey said. “It was very crazy making that. Every time I was working on that I finished [looking] like a miner because it’s cut with lasers so all the borders [of the leather] are like a charcoal. I never knew it when I was finished, and I was cleaning my face and I was, like, oh my God — It was crazy, but it’s gonna be very very interesting.”

In a recent interview with Inked Mag, finalist Hester Sunshine revealed that the most difficult part of creating designs on the show was the short amount of time they were given at the fabric store, Mood. “It’s such a complex store and there’s so much to see, 30-45 min is just not enough time to get fabric in my opinion,” she said. “I would always end of having to choose between a color I liked and a fabric I could use for the project in mind, and that definitely led to some issues in my work in the competition.”

Barbara Nitke/Bravo

In a sneak peek of the finale, all three designers face last minute design challenges before presenting their collections to the judges. Legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg will meet the finalists, and will be on the judging panel to pick the winner.

Knowing that Season 18 is in the midst of production is a relief for fans who are sad to see the season end. A winner still has to be crowned, so tune into to the Season 17 finale of Project Runway on Thursday, Jun. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to catch all the excitement.