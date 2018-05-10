Dexter star Michael C. Hall returns to television in an all-new thriller called Safe. Hall plays widowed surgeon, Tom, whose daughter goes missing after attending a party in their gated community. The series already stirred up a lot of buzz ahead of its release, so it's no surprise that fans are already wondering: will there be a Safe Season 2?

Unsurprisingly, the new series hasn't been renewed just yet, but that doesn't mean it won't be. It's rare for Netflix to renew a series before the first season has become available for streaming and it's likely that Netflix is just waiting to see how Safe does before deciding whether or not to sign on for more episodes. Thankfully, the series already has good reviews, which gives it a promising advantage.

Although you may already be familiar with Hall's work, this is quite a different role for him. For one, in this new series Hall has adopted an English accent since the show is set in the English suburbs. However, outside of Hall, the series has a mostly British cast that includes Amanda Abbington, Hannah Arterton, Louis Greatorex, Joplin Sibtain, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Katy Carmichael.

The series was created by New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben, who also create the U.K. series, The Five. Just like Coben's books, Safe is a mysterious thriller that will keep viewers guessing until the very end.

Netflix on YouTube

The series follows Tom, whose wife died a year ago which has left him to raise his two daughters on his own. However, by living in a gated community with close friends nearby and a new relationship starting, Tom thinks he has a handle on just about everything, except his eldest daughter who's becoming more and more estranged from him. That being said, Tom is still totally shocked when said daughter goes missing and despite their failing relationship, he's sure something must've happened to her and he's desperate for answers.

Naturally, although this gated community is supposed to be incredibly safe, pretty much everyone living there has skeletons in their closet, and as Tom desperately tries to get to the bottom of what happened to his daughter, secrets are revealed — including Tom's. Apparently, Tom has guilt surrounding the night his wife died, and one has to wonder why. Of course, that'll be revealed over the course of the season, but just as Tom has to face the fact that his neighbors aren't as perfect as they seem, he will also have to face his own choices and how that may have led to his daughter's disappearance as well. According to Variety, a different crime is also committed that same night and it's not that big of a jump to assume the two things are connected in some way.

Ben Blackall/Netflix

Still, while some things about the show may seem a bit predictable, it's still filled with a number of twists that will catch you by surprise. If you love mysteries, you'll definitely love Safe and this is a must watch for you. Additionally, it looks like this could be another big hit for Hall, who has certainly been missed on the small screen. With such a stellar cast and a great writer behind it, it's not surprising that this series already has a lot of buzz surrounding it.

If you're looking for a new thriller to get hooked on, you can now watch Safe, which is currently streaming on Netflix. And if you love it enough, make sure to get others to tune in as well, so it'll hopefully get picked up for a second season.