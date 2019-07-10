Netflix’s new original sitcom, Family Reunion, tells the story of a family who moves from a bustling west coast city to live with relatives in the South. With its positive messages about family values and lighthearted tone, the show is a great new addition to the Netflix catalog. Fans are falling in love with this endearing story, and many are already wondering if there will be a Season 2 of Family Reunion.

The good news is that fans can expect to see a Part 2 for the series, but unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date. As reported by Deadline, the streamer ordered the series as a 20-episode project. Part 1 dropped with 10 episodes, which means the remaining episodes should come to Netflix in a second installment. Fans will probably get an official release date sometime in fall or winter.

Reminiscent of ‘80s and ‘90s sitcoms, Family Reunion is filmed in front of a live studio audience and comes from Family Matters and Fuller House producer Meg DeLoatch. It is centered around the Seattle-based McKellan family — Moz (Anthony Alabi), his wife Cocoa (Tia Mowry), and their four kids, Jade (Talia Jackson), Shaka (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), Mazzi (Cameron J. Wright), and Ami (Jordyn Raya James). After visiting Columbus, Georgia for a family reunion, the McKellans decide to live there permanently with their mom, M’Dear (Loretta Devine). Through three-hour church services, hot weather, and no wifi to save them, the family is put in a series of hilarious situations that eventually teach them about the important things in life.

If Family Reunion feels like an authentic representation of black family experiences, that’s because it truly is. According to Deadline, DeLoatch put together an all-black writers room for the show, and each episode is infused with the writers’ own experiences. “I am extremely proud of this show,” DeLoatch said. “It is a true collaboration, with everyone on this production, from the cast and writers, to the directors, staff and crew, contributing personal stories and traditions to help make our family dynamic and relatable.”

When talking to People, actress Tia Mowry revealed that when reading the scripts for Part 1 and Part 2 of the series, she felt thrilled to be a part of a show that represented such genuine feelings and experiences. “These aren’t just ideas that are coming from people that think that this is what it’s like, these are ideas and story lines that are being told from people who’ve actually lived out the story line,” said Mowry. “There’s this raw, rooted, grounded authenticity, that is being portrayed in the pages and the story lines. We had 20 scripts, and I was so excited to read every single one of these scripts, because of the stories that were being told.”

So, while there’s no word on when Part 2 will drop, fans can find comfort in knowing that 10 more episodes are coming their way. And in the meantime, there’s plenty of McKellan family fun to enjoy, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the laughs, inspiration, and authentic life lessons Season 1 has to offer.

Part 1 of Family Reunion is currently streaming on Netflix.