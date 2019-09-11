Okay, I admit it. I’m addicted to rom-coms. So when Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral dropped on Hulu this summer, I was thrilled to see her translate the genre for streaming TV. The result was an amazing first season, filled with laughs, romance, and plenty of twists and turns. But now that the season is over, I know fans like me are wondering: will there be a Season 2 of Four Weddings and a Funeral?

As of now, Hulu hasn’t confirmed a second season, but that doesn’t mean it’s out of the question. The show was introduced as a limited series — similar to Big Little Lies and True Detective — but if it gains enough traction in terms of viewership and buzz, there is a real chance that Hulu brings it back for Season 2.

When talking to a panel at the Television Critics Association Press Tour over the summer, showrunners Mindy Kaling and Tracey Wigfield hinted they were open to making another season. Wigfield said a second season is possible if there is enough audience demand, reported Deadline, but for now, the future of the series is still “up in the air.” They also noted that the season was written as a complete story, so if the show doesn’t go further, fans will still be left with a sense of closure.

Hulu on YouTube

The series is very loosely based on the 1994 movie Four Weddings and a Funeral, but aside from the title, the series is very different from the film. To start, it takes place modern day and features one of the most diverse casts in television. In an interview with Forbes, Kaling said her casting choices were intentional, as she wanted to ensure that people of color were represented on the show.

“If it was going to have my name on it, it needed to be through the lenses of Mindy,” said Kaling. “So the leads are an African American woman and a Pakistani man, and the cast is half American. It’s very much the world that I live in, which people look very different, but there’s still romance and great conversations and intrigue, so I was just making something that wasn’t on TV. But something that I would love to watch.”

Ollie Upton/Youtube

Kaling also noted that it may have taken some time, but she feels the TV industry is finally seeing some progress in terms of inclusion. “I think change happens when people see success and that they can monetize it, quite frankly,” she told the outlet. “I think that now we have seen a lot of financial success with movies and TV shows that show people who you don’t normally see.”

For me, seeing a Muslim family like mine represented on the show in such a genuine and authentic way was extraordinary and refreshing, and it really is a testament to Kaling’s vision. I’m sure fans are hoping Four Weddings and a Funeral lands the success it needs to earn another season, but until Hulu makes an official announcement one way or the other, the only thing they can do is rewatch the series and create enough social media buzz to get the ball rolling.

Four Weddings and a Funeral is currently streaming on Hulu.