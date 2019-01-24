Fans were sad to see The Vampire Diaries and The Originals end, but with the CW’s new spin-off series, Legacies, they were able to jump right back into their beloved supernatural world. The show follows Hope Mikaelson and Alaric Saltzman as they fight off unknown evils with their vampire, werewolf, and witch friends. If Season 1 has you hooked, you might be wondering, will there be a Season 2 of Legacies?

There’s no official word on a second season, but there isn’t any indication that it will be cancelled. According Deadline, while ratings for Legacies aren’t as high as The Flash or Riverdale, the CW has confidence in the series, and ordered an extra three episodes back in November. The show is doing better than lower rated shows like All American and Dynasty, and because it has somewhat of a built-in audience with fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, I’m sure the CW will keep Legacies on their schedule for next year.

The network will likely release official Legacies renewal or cancellation news sometime later this Spring. TV Guide reported that the 16-episode season will end with a finale on Thursday, Mar. 28, so if the series is renewed, the announcement should come around that time. This Spring finale should give the series more time to prove itself with fans and give the network a better picture of its ratings and momentum.

The CW Television Network on YouTube

After a long winter break, Legacies is now back, and it’s upping the mystery and the excitement. The first half of the season introduced viewers to an ancient knife that unleashed all kinds of supernatural creatures — from gargoyles to dragons — onto the students of The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Hope and Alaric, along with twins Lizzie and Josie Saltzman are trying to figure out the mystery of the knife, but fans now know that is has something to do with Landon Kirby and his long lost mother, Seylah. In the mid-season premiere, Landon finally meets his mom, and fans are hoping she reveals her connection to the knife and the mysterious realm of Malivore.

Fans are also hoping that they’ll get to reunite with more characters from TVD and The Originals. So far — aside from main characters Alaric, Hope, Lizzie and Josie — fans have only been reacquainted with TVD characters Jeremy Gilbert, Matt Donovan, and Jo Laughlin. Hope’s friends and family from The Originals — Vincent, Freya, Hayley, and Klaus — have been mentioned, and in an interview with Variety, showrunner Julie Plec revealed that they could possibly make a cameo in the future.

The CW Television Network on YouTube

But the one character mentioned over and over again is TVD favorite, Caroline Forbes (Lizzie and Josie's vampire mom), and fans are really eager to see her at some point this season. Plec told Entertainment Weekly, that fans will feel her presence this season, and there is a possibility she’ll appear at some point on the series. If Caroline does make it to Legacies this season, it could help boost ratings. Her character was beloved by TVD fans, and they’ll likely tune in if they know she is coming.

So while there is no official news on a second season of Legacies, fans still have half of Season 1 left to enjoy. Hopefully, the CW will release more information about the series’ renewal soon.

New episodes of Legacies air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.