Melissa Joan Hart is making her TV return with No Good Nick, a new Netflix dramedy that tells the story of a 13-year-old con artist named Nick who infiltrates a family in hopes to seek revenge. It’s a family sitcom with heart, which makes it the perfect show to watch with your kids. Season 1 hits Netflix on Apr. 15, but will there be a Season 2 of No Good Nick?

If you're hoping to see more of Nick and the Thomspon family, you're in luck. According to Deadline, Netflix ordered 20 episodes of No Good Nick, and considering Season 1 is getting 10 episodes, fans can expect to get another 10-episode season soon. Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date for Season 2, but keep your eyes peeled, because the streamer will probably drop more details later this year. And you never know, if No Good Nick does well and gets enough buzz, Netflix may go ahead and renew the series for future seasons.

In No Good Nick, Hart and Sean Astin play Liz and Ed Thompson, a married couple who let a young girl named Nicole aka Nick (Siena Agudong) join their family. The 13-year-old con artist is determined to get revenge on the Thompsons for something they unknowingly did, but the whole family, including their children Molly (Lauren Lindsey Donzis) and Jeremy (Kalama Epstein) are none the wiser. Eventually, Nick begins to bond with the family, and she begins questioning her plans for revenge.

Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube

Fans of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Clarissa Explains It All are more than thrilled to see Hart return to screen, because it’s been over three years since her last TV series, Melissa & Joey, ended. Believe it or not, No Good Nick is the first time Hart will be playing a TV mom, and in an interview with Refinery29, the actress talked about how it felt to finally have kids on TV.

“I['ve been] a mom in real life, but having a baby face, nobody really bought it,” Hart told the outlet. “It's funny because I went from never playing a mom to being the mom of teenagers. It's not like I was ever pregnant or had an infant or a five-year-old [on screen]. I went straight in to being a mom of teenagers. It's a little wild.”

Netflix

Hart also talked about the distinct tone of the series, and how it caters to both adults and children, making it the perfect family watch. “The show is super unique,” she said in her interview with Refinery29. “Sometimes I'm like, 'This is a kid's show. No wait, this is an adult show.' And I really go back and forth. At first we called it a comedy and then we realized this isn't a comedy, we can't call it that. It's really a dramedy [and] a serialized family mystery."

It seems like No Good Nick has all the elements of a great family show, and with 10-episode first season, you'll have just enough time to get to know the characters and begin diving into the mystery.

No Good Nick hits Netflix on Monday, Apr. 15.