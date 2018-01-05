Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'The End Of The F***ing World'? This Dark Comedy Will Leave You Hooked

Growing up can be difficult, especially if you're a closeted psychopath. This is James' current problem. In Netflix's new series, The End of the F***ing World, James is a self-diagnosed psychopath determined to make his first kill, however his plans go a bit off course when he meets rebel-without-a-cause Alyssa, who he begins to develop feelings for. The show looks incredible so it's no surprised that people are already wondering: will there be a Season 2 of The End of the F***ing World?

Unfortunately, there's been no news about a second season just yet, but that's not unusual. Once the show takes off, as I'm sure it will, there will probably be news about a potential second installment of the series. For now though, you can enjoy watching the first season, which is now streaming on the Netflix.

Like The Walking Dead, Preacher, iZombie, and a number of other popular series, The End of the F***ing World is based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, which was first released in 2013. The premise is pretty much the same, except in the novel James was a sociopath, which is a bit different than a psychopath. Regardless, the violent situations he and Alyssa will find themselves in because of James will most likely remain about the same.

Netflix on YouTube

In the trailer, James has come to terms with the fact that he's most likely a psychopath and decides he's going to kill someone — that someone being the new girl, Alyssa. Therefore, he plans to pretend to fall in love with her, as she's falling in love with him, until he's ready to kill her. However, Alyssa, who has no idea what's going on in James' head, has something else in mind. Ready to leave their little town, she convinces James to go with her on a road trip to look for her real father.

Although James has no idea where they're going, after getting a thrill from punching his dad in the face and stealing his car, it's enough to make James totally in for the ride. Thus begins the quasi couple's adventure. Unfortunately for James, as he spends more time with Alyssa he begins to develop "feelings," which he hates but can't seem to avoid. That doesn't stop his psychopath tendencies though. While the trailer didn't give too much away about what exactly James will do, there were enough snippets of blood, knives, and police to make it clear at least one person will end up dead within this first season.

A murderous take on the classic coming of age tales TV shows and movies love to throw at us, The End of the F***ing World looks like a hilarious show that will also be a little romantic. Although the series is premiering exclusively on Netflix in the U.S., its is actually a streaming/TV partnership and premiered on the UK's Channel 4 back in October. The series has already received a number of rave reviews and has even been called "binge-worthy" by The Guardian. In other words, it's a must-watch.

The series stars Alex Lawther, who you may recognize from Black Mirror, as James and Penny Dreadful actress Jessica Barden as Alyssa. The first season is only eight episodes, each only about 20-30 minutes long, but it'll be enough to get you hooked and begging for more. Hopefully, the show will continue on, but the best way to ensure it gets another season is to watch and tell all your friends to do the same.

