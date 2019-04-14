Anyone who watches Killing Eve will tell you how obsession-worthy the show is. With Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as the dark, cunning protagonists, Killing Eve is one action-packed, mind-bending series the BBC gifted Americans (thanks). With the Season 2 premiere simulcast on both AMC and the BBC as the most-watched episode with record numbers, fans are dying to know if there will be a Season 3 of Killing Eve. Let me put your mind at ease. Here's what I know.

Yes — there will be a third installment of Killing Eve which means you get another season the wildly addictive cat-and-mouse game. The announcement of a third season came from BBC America after those impressive ratings numbers that followed. There were around 1.2 million total viewers of the premiere, making it "the most-watched in the show’s run so far by around half a million," according to Variety. The numbers are based on "around 439,000 viewers in the adults aged 25-54 demo, and 327,000 total viewers in the key 18-49 demo."

"As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate," said Sarah Barnett, president of Entertainment Networks for AMC Networks at the AMC summit. "Killing Eve doesn’t do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark."

Gareth Gatrell/BBCAmerica

The series, based on Luke Jennings’ Codename Villanelle novellas, revolve around MI6 operative Eve Polastri (Oh) and her pursuit of psychopath assassin Villanelle (Comer). Oh's portrayal of Eve has already garnered her accolades via the Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics’ Choice Award and Dorian Award for her portrayal of Eve. Comer's just as worthy, receiving the Royal Television Society Award and Broadcasting Press Guild Award.

In case you're one of the few who haven't watched Killing Eve, the official AMC show description says:"Killing Eve is the story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act: Eve, an MI6 operative, and Villanelle, the beautiful, psychopathic assassin that she has been tasked to find."

In terms of the writing team, things will change moving forward towards Season 3 of Killing Eve. While Phoebe Waller-Bridge took on Season 1, and Emerald Fennell penned Season 2, the third season will stem from the mind of Suzanne Heathcote. It seems to be a Killing Eve tradition to bring in fresh eyes to the project, which is probably is why it's so hugely successful.

"I'm very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three," said executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a statement as reported by BuzzFeed News. "We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote's hilariously murderous hands." In the same context, Emerald Fennell added, "Inheriting some of Phoebe's characters was a treat – I can't wait to see what Suzanne does next."

Thankfully, with the partnership between BBC America and AMC, you don't have to live overseas to enjoy any season of Killing Eve. However, with its complex story arc and multi-faceted characters, I'd suggest watching every episode of Seasons 1 and 2 so you're fully ready to indulge in Season 3 (whenever it's available). Even then, you're probably not prepared for everything Eve and Villanelle, and that's a really good thing.