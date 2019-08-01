The second season of Freeform's Siren concludes on Aug. 1 with "New World Order." Everything the season has been building towards will come to a head in the finale, and there's no predicting what will happen when the dust settles. The episode title indicates some major shifts might await the characters. And since no one likes it when a show gets cancelled on a cliffhanger, you'll need to know if there will be a Season 3 of Sirens or not.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freeform has already renewed the show for a third season. That comes as no surprise, considering how popular it appears to be with audiences; per THR, Siren is Freeform's top show among adults 18-49 and specifically women 18-49. Its fans will surely be pleased to hear that Ryn, Ben, Maddie, and the rest of the cast will be back to continue uncovering all the mysteries of Bristol Cove.

Predicting exactly when the show will be back is a slightly tricker. It doesn't look like Freeform has announced its Season 3 premiere date, likely because Season 2 isn't quite over yet. And its past premieres have been too erratic to establish a regular pattern for the show.

Siren on YouTube

Siren first debuted on Mar. 29, 2018 and ran for 10 episodes; its second season dropped on Jan. 24, 2019 and had an extended run of 16 episodes. There doesn't appear to be a recognizable pattern there. It's possible Siren won't be back for its third season until at least January 2020, but that's just speculation. Season 1 started in the spring and Season 2 in the winter, which means Season 3 could be a total wild card. The good news is that Siren isn't cancelled, but the bad news is that it's difficult to tell how long its hiatus will be.

Season 3 was announced at Freeform's upfront presentation in May. According to Variety, Freeform president Tom Ascheim released a statement in which he said that the network was "built on one very powerful belief: that embracing the disruptive voices and diverse identities of our viewers is key to our ongoing success. We are so proud to have the opportunity to grow with our audience and are looking forward to continuing to push the boundaries of convention through our programming — this year and in years to come."

Ed Herrera/Freeform

Siren in particular has received positive attention for its central relationship, an unexpected (and unexpectedly thoughtful) romance between mermaid Ryn and human couple Maddie and Ben. There's no triangle there; Ryn isn't an interloper out to break the pair up. Instead all three of them fall for one another, resulting in a polyamorous relationship, which is pretty rare for TV.

Actor Alex Roe, who plays Ben, told TV Guide that reactions were mixed from the audience, but he though any reaction at all was a plus. "Some people are freaked out by it, some people are cool with it, but I think starting a conversation is a pretty important thing to do," Roe said. "Ultimately, their relationship is all about love, you know?"

Romance isn't the only thing these characters will have to worry about in Season 3, but it should be a nice distraction from the rising threats. If everyone makes it out of Season 2 alive, that is.