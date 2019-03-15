Grab your coziest blanket, fanciest takeout menu and most favorite bottle of wine because Queer Eye Season 3 is streaming on Netflix right now. You may also need a box of tissues next to you. Fans of the show know the term "Netflix and cry" is real. You actually might be here because you watched the season already, your tears have already dried and you need to know if there will be a Season 4 of Queer Eye.

First of all, take a deep breath. You deserve it, watching a whole season of TV in a day is hard work. The truth is, I don't know if there will be a Season 4, because Netflix hasn't confirmed one yet. But, I'm really not worried about it, especially because I know the new Fab Five love each other and love their jobs. As Karamo Brown told Bustle in June, if it were up to him, he'd come back for Season 15, and hopefully 16 and 17 and on and on. Because Brown wants to be on Queer Eye for a lifetime. "It’s the first show I’ve been on where I am actually in love with my cast mates. Like, we’re genuinely best friends," he said. "So, yes, to work with my friends and do something that’s impactful for the world? Sign me up for the rest of my life."

Netflix on YouTube

Brown is the culture expert on the show, and he's not new to the TV business. Some of you may know him from his season of The Real World Philadelphia. But I have a confession to make. I remember that season of The Real World and I had a hard time believing that the Brown I was watching in 2018 was the same guy who came out on MTV. He seems so much happier now, it's literally transformed him into a different person than he was so long ago.

At the risk of sounding cheesy, he's so wonderfully different now because he's being his authentic self. "I was like, I just gotta be real with who I am. I am the guy that has motivational quotes all through his house. I’m just that guy," Brown told Bustle.

Christopher Smith/Netflix

Brown's co-star Tan France, the Fab Five's fashion expert, came from a completely different world than his friend Brown professionally, culturally, and religiously. He was a fashion businessman before starting his own line of modest clothing that meets Mormon guidelines for modesty, Kingdom & State “These girls were cute and wanted to be fashionable. I wanted to create a London look for them that just so happened to cover the areas of their bodies they had to cover as Mormon women," he told The Guardian in March 2019.

Though Vulture critic Jen Chaney wanted more depth and political conversations out of the first four episodes of Season 3, the Fab Five are transforming more women heroines than they have in previous seasons, and that means emotional depth was easier to reach. "Women are just more comfortable saying, ‘This is what I’m going through right now.’ Men are taught to shut it down and ‘man up’: don’t talk about the things that are hurting or hindering them," France said in The Guardian interview.

So yes, the Fab Five may have perfected the feel-good formula, but like I said, you are still going to need tissues and comfort food. You may be hungry for Season 4 already, but don't deprive yourself of the treats you deserve. Queer Eye's food expert Antoni Porowski would not approve.