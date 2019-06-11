The Season 3 adventures of Kat, Jane, Sutton and the rest of the Scarlet staff come to an end on June 11. There is an exposé to share with the world, an election loss to wallow in, a fashion show to put on, and a few relationship fates to decide. It honestly doesn't feel like an end at all — it's the middle of very juicy drama. So, if you're wondering: "will there be a Season 4 of The Bold Type?" you are not alone.

Fans have more to celebrate than Sutton's catwalk debut as a fashion designer. The Bold Type will be back for Season 4 — with a new boss. Don't worry, I'm not talking about Scarlet's boss Jacqueline Carlyle played by Melora Hardin. The dramedy will have a new showrunner at its helm as Wendy Straker Hauser takes over duties. The role was filled by Amanda Lasher in Seasons 2 and 3 and Sarah Watson — the show's creator — in Season 1. Normally, showrunner changes make me nervous. But The Bold Type has been through many without losing its vibe and Hauser has been with the show in some capacity since Season 1.

Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee announced their show's renewal at Disney's upfront presentation in May:

On The Bold Type, we play characters who are determined to succeed in the New York fashion media business. We balance careers, friendship and love on the daily. But this show is so important to us and our fans because regardless of who you are, we are all just trying to navigate the mess of our lives. And we are so excited to be coming back for Season 4! Here’s to more bold stories, friendship and a whole lot of rosé.

Rosé in the fashion closet with the ladies of The Bold Type sounds sweet, but not as sweet as the moment Dee, Fahy, and Stevens found out about its renewal while rehearsing for the presentation.

There is no official release date yet, but based on previous years I'm making an educated guess that fans will have to wait until at least spring of 2020 to catch up with their favorite fake editorial staff in Season 4. The long wait is going to be hard, but it's easier for me to endure knowing that the bond I sense between Scarlet's main trio is real.

"It's meant everything to me to be a part of this show," Stevens told TV Guide. "It has led me to have two of the best friends in my real life that are also my best friends on-screen."

Panagiotis Pantazidis/Freeform

Dee added, "I didn't expect to actually become so close with the girls that I was working with and am blessed to still work with every day." Aww! I'm tearing up. No off-screen drama for this feminist show.

But I love The Bold Type for a more important reason than the scripted drama on screen. It makes me feel more confident and teaches me how to use that in my everyday life. Fahy agrees that the impact the show has on viewers is the most rewarding aspect of her job. "The best part is walking down the street and meeting somebody who says, 'I love your show because it makes me feel confident. It makes me feel empowered. It makes me feel like I can ask my boss for something that I feel like I deserve,'" Fahy told TV Guide.

I can't wait to learn new lessons in Season 4, but the ladies do have on-screen drama to settle first. Don't miss the Season 3 finale Tuesday June 11 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.