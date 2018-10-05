The third season of The Man in the High Castle just arrived and already fans are asking: will there be a Season 4 of The Man in the High Castle? The question may seem a little premature since Season 3 just arrived on Amazon, but I know from experience that when you love a show, you want more of it — and quickly. And that enthusiasm can sometimes be tough to temper when you're dealing with shows on streaming platforms that often drop a bunch of episodes at once, then leave fans waiting months — and sometimes years — for a new season to arrive.

That's been the case for many fans of The Man in the High Castle. The last season of the show was released all at once back in December 2016, so it's been nearly two whole years since they've gotten anything new to enjoy. That's a really long time to wait! Especially for really devoted fans. Now, Amazon will release ten more episodes of The Man in the High Castle in early October, but there's no word yet on a release date for a fourth season of the critically acclaimed dystopian TV show. Hopefully it won't be in another two years.

Season 4 of The Man in the High Castle might not have a set release date yet, but it is coming. The same day that Amazon announced the premiere date for the third season of Man in the High Castle, the company also announced that it had renewed the show for a fourth installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That's extremely impressive, and shows that whoever is behind these decisions at Amazon Studios has a lot of faith in the series.

Fans may have some idea what direction Season 3 of The Man in the High Castle will go in, but in reality, anything could happen. By the time a fourth season is released — whenever that will be — the setting and scope of the show could look drastically different.

The end of Season 2 featured a scene between Juliana and the Man in the High Castle himself, and revealed one shocking discovery: that Juliana's sister, Trudy, is actually alive, Vulture reported.

With twists like that in the final episode of a season alone, there's a lot of potential for a third season of The Man in the High Castle to go in a completely different direction as it goes on. And if the finale for that season is just as wild, the eventual fourth season could alter the course of the show, too. That's the beauty in having condensed seasons that aren't as beholden to the whims of cable TV ratings; no filler, just exceptional storytelling.

While there is in fact a fourth season of The Man in the High Castle planned, fans should keep in mind that the wait between the second and third seasons was very long. And there's no telling when the fourth one will be out, so some pacing of the episodes released on Oct. 5 might not be a bad idea.

There's always the possibility that the team behind The Man in the High Castle is working hard to make sure the wait before Season 4 of the show isn't quite as lengthy. But fans should probably prepare themselves for a delay in the fourth season of the show, just in case. In the meantime, the third season is officially out, so fans have a lot to look forward to.