Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters Friday, and you can bet your light saber collection that fans are going to be crowding movie theaters all weekend long. Considering there have already been so many installments, it's fair that fans are dying to know when they can expect even more galactic content. Will there be a Solo: A Star Wars Story sequel? Here's everything known so far about the franchise's future.

Opening on Friday, May 25, in the United States, Solo: A Star Wars Story tells the story of Han Solo and Chewbacca first meeting, according to IMDb. Naturally, adventures (specifically, adventures in a "dark criminal underworld") ensue. So while Han Solo and Chewbacca have always been main characters in the Star Wars franchise, Solo becomes even more of a protagonist in the Solo movie.

No Solo sequels have officially been confirmed, but a few pieces of evidence point to a very strong possibility that there will be sequels at some point. For one, Alden Ehrenreich, who plays Han Solo, accidentally revealed that he has been contracted for two additional movies in a profile by Esquire. “I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But — yeah," he said, after letting the detail slip.

Other actors starring in the film include Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Emilia Clarke, as Qi'Ra, as well as Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, and Warwick Davis.

Additionally, the film's director, Ron Howard, as well as Ehrenreich and Clarke, shared their thoughts regarding potential sequels in video interviews with Radio Times. Howard denied purposefully dropping clues that would hint at followup movies:

There’s no intention of seeding sequels. I think as it evolved, there are some threads that look pretty promising and intriguing, you know? But it can also very easily end here and still set up A New Hope.

He added that the film was "a singular adventure story, unlike the other movies." And when asked if he would do another movie, he explained that he was waiting to hear the response to Solo before proceeding with another installment.

In an interview with Fandango, Howard further reiterated that the possibility of another film depends on the fan reaction. He told Fandango:

I think the fans are going to define all of that. I mean I think that Lucasfilm and Disney in casting actors, and particularly younger actors, want to see what happens and build upon that. Certainly, they want the commitment from the young actors, but there are no concrete plans. I think there's been a lot of creative energy and now marketing energy going behind this movie.

You heard him, fans: If you like the movie and want more, let Ron Howard know!

Not to mention, Ehrenreich and Clarke both seem to be on board with further developing the story. Ehrenreich told Radio Times:

I just think that kind of the adventure story of it all, the kind of Indiana Jones mold of not so much one whole long story that extends over three things, but different serial chapters of his adventure stories, seems like what it wants to be.

And Clarke said:

I think that we’ve left it in a place that has got plenty of room to discover another part of her ... And to maybe delve deeper into the mistakes she makes, when she makes them.

So while nothing has been confirmed, it seems like most of the movie's major players are keen on rounding Solo: A Star Wars Story out into a trilogy. But for now, fans will just have to settle for watching the Solo that's opening in theaters on Friday.