Will There Be A 'Stranger Things' Season 3? Fans Are Already Eager For More

Stranger Things Season 2 is here and fans are already looking forward to what comes next. But will Stranger Things return for Season 3? The stories from Hawkins, Indiana aren't done yet — not by a long shot. In an interview with Vulture back in August, the Duffer brothers, who created the show, confirmed that there will be a third season of Stranger Things, and they're actually hoping for a fourth installment as well, but that may be it after that.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross said during the interview. His brother, Matt, added, "We just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year." After all, there's a lot of terrible things that have been happening in the area. "They're going to have to get the f*ck out of this town!" Ross joked. "It's ridiculous."

Although I'd love to watch Stranger Things until the kids are heading off to the college, I can understand why the Duffer brothers wouldn't want to take it that far. There are only so many ways the same scare formula will work, and while I love the show now, I don't want it to get to a point where I'm sick of it. Better to end it on a high note. Still, I'll be sad to see this show come to an end when it does. Thankfully, that's still a long way off.

For now, fans can just focus on the second season, which is already looking to be pretty epic, based on the promos and trailers alone. Will seems to have brought something back from the Upside Down and he's struggling to fight against. Additionally, fan favorite Eleven, also makes her way back to Hawkins from the Upside Down, and this time she'll have a little more hair and possibly even stronger telekinetic powers. Although it wasn't shown in the trailer, Eleven will hopefully be reconnected with her friends, and "love interest," Mike. They'll definitely need her as they face a new monster this season.

The specifics about this season's monster have been kept under wraps, but based on the trailer it looks like a huge spider or something with multiple legs that comes from the sky. Whatever it is, it'll probably be more difficult to take out than the Demogorgon, which means all hands will be on deck to get rid of it. Thankfully, there are also some new kids in town.

Joining the cast this season are Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery as step siblings, Max and Billy, respectively. Max is described as "a tomboy with a complicated history and suspicious streak" by Variety, and she'll be joining the group of boys this season. However, she'll also cause some conflict in the group. Both Lucas and Dustin will be interested in her, while Mike will become annoyed with the fact that they're interested in her, although really he's just jealous because while they have Max, he doesn't have Eleven... yet.

Billy will also be causing trouble in Hawkins. Described as your typical bad boy, he'll be stirring up havoc around town. Though not as bad as the new monster, he'll still get into a good amount of trouble over the course of the season. Additionally, he could possibly be a new love interest for Nancy, changing her love triangle with Steve and Jonathan into a love square. What will be most interesting is if Billy will change his bad boy ways to help everyone fight the new monster, just like Steve did in Season 1.

You can find out the answer to all these questions by watching Stranger Things Season 2, which is streaming on Netflix now.

