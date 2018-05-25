The Emmy-winning series, Trollhunters, just released it's third season. The hit series by creator Guillermo del Toro continues the tale of Jim Lake Jr., as he defends the human world from the secret world of trolls. Now that Season 3 is here fans can't help but ask, will there be a Trollhunters Season 4?

Unfortunately, Season 3 will be the final season of the animated series. However, Trollhunters is just the first installment of Del Toro's Tales of Arcadia series and although Trollhunters is ending there are still two more installments to come. The next one is 3 Below, which is due out later this year, followed by Wizards in 2019.

For the third season of Trollhunters, the series has added Orphan Black star and Emmy-winner, Tatiana Maslany, and Rouge One star, Diego Luna, as two new characters, Aja and Krel, respectively. They are two students who aid the Trollhunters team, which includes Jim and his friends, Claire and Toby, in the fight against Gunmar and the resurrected Morgana. Maslany and Luna will then reprise these roles in 3 Below.

3 Below is said to be about two royal teenage aliens and their bodyguard who flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. It's unclear if Aja and Krel are these aliens or two different characters entirely, but they'll be a good jumping off point for the next installment in the Tales of Arcadia series.

In addition to Maslany and Luna, Trollhunters has also added Emile Hirch to the cast this season. Hirsch will take over the role of Jim, who was originally voiced by the late Anton Yelchin. The actor died in 2016 after his SUV rolled down his driveway and trapped him against a security gate.

Netflix on YouTube

Although the actor passed away a couple of years ago, he'd already completed his work for the first two seasons and a large portion of Season 3 before his death. According to Deadline, Del Toro and his creative team found a unique way to organically incorporate a voice transition into the show's story and create a path for Hirsch to take on the role. Thus, Yelchin's performance has been left mostly intact, with some portions merged with Hirsch's performance to complete Season 3. Hirsch was also a dear friend to Yelchin, and it seems like a perfect fit for him to continue on Jim's story.

Heading into the series' final season, the fate of the troll and human civilizations hang in the balance. Gunmar and Morgana are determined to bring about the Eternal Night and shroud the world in darkness forever. In order to defeat them, the Trollhunters must get help from the legendary wizard Merlin to unlock his ancient magic and unleash a powerful weapon that will alter the course of their lives forever. Perhaps the search for Merlin will also somehow connect to the third installment of Tales of Arcardia since it's titled Wizards. Viewers will just have to watch Trollhunters Season 3 to find out.

Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube

Even though it'll be sad to see Trollhunters come to an end, at least it looks like the show will go out in a big way. The series has continued to bring in more and more fans, and has done well amongst viewers and critics alike, and for good reason. Filled with action, adventure, comedy, and a little bit of romance, Del Toro has created a series that both kids and adults can't stop watching.

The final season of Trollhunters is now streaming on Netflix. Make sure to check it out and get ready for the next installment of Tales of Arcadia.