Season 3 of Workin’ Moms is here, and fans are gearing up to dive back into the show’s hot mama hijinks. The show follows three women — Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman), Anne Carlson (Dani Kid) and Frankie Coyne (Juno Rinaldi) — who are trying their best to juggle work, motherhood, and their personal relationships. Now that the third season is available on Netflix, many are wondering if there will be a Workin’ Moms Season 4.

The show comes from CBC Television in Canada, where it airs before hitting Netflix. In a May 2019 press release, CBC announced that it renewed Workin’ Moms for Season 4, but the network has yet to confirm specific details. The last three seasons premiered on CBC in December and January, so it’s likely the new season will debut early next year. It will take sometime before Season 4 comes to Netflix, but fans can take comfort in knowing its on the way.

When fans last saw Kate, she was dealing with a number of setbacks. She lost two jobs, her father died, she had a fallout with Anne, and after finding out she was pregnant, she discovered her husband Nathan (Philip Sternberg) was having an affair with their child’s nanny, Renya (Jess Salgueiro). Season 3 finds her picking up the pieces, and trying to move forward with her life and career.

In an interview with The Televixen, series creator and lead actress Catherine Reitman talked about how Kate, Anne, and Frankie will evolve in Season 3. “It’s a lot of fun to see Kate, a character we’re used to seeing have her sh— together, see the wheels come off and have to reinvent herself, particularly after infidelity,” she revealed. “Conversely, I was so excited to see the character Frankie come into the season in a power suit and have her sh— together. And Anne, as a character, has been through the hardest journey. She was so wounded in Season 2, and experienced an abortion in Season 1, she really has had some incredible highs and lows — seeing her have to take that trauma and forward it into helping others with trauma seemed like a really rich environment for story.”

Reitman also said fans will see Kate deal with people — particularly men — she fundamentally disagrees with while she tries to get her public relations business off the ground. “Part of the luxury of writing a satire is you get to speak to things that make you crazy,” she told the outlet. “Hearing a group of men speak about how the women’s rights movement has gone too far, it’s something that not only is an explosive topic and very polarizing, it was a way for us to tell comedy but also show exactly what Kate is up against. For a lot of us working in our jobs, we feel we’re up against a degree of that almost every day. It’s actually a little on the nose, but we were able to dive into that. It’s a choice Kate makes that she’s going to have to suffer the consequences.”

I’m sure fans can’t wait to devour the new season, and luckily, when it’s over, they’ll have a whole new installment to look forward to next year.

Season 3 of Workin’ Moms is currently streaming on Netflix.