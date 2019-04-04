One of the most anticipated new shows of the spring is undoubtedly The CW's newest offering, In the Dark, about a blind woman who finds her friend murdered — only nobody believes her. This show already has fans buzzing, wondering if there will be an In the Dark Season 2 or if this is a one-season wonder not to stay invested in.

I'm sorry to say that In the Dark hasn't been picked up for a Season 2 just yet, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. A lot goes into that decision behind the scenes. For one, the show needs viewers to tune in and stick with it. The numbers matter. If Season 1 does well, TV execs will look at each other and say "order another and bring me a gin and tonic, stat!" — or something like that. Regardless, shows get picked up midway through a season, once it ends, and even years after it's been cancelled, all the time.

If you haven't heard of In the Dark yet, you'll want to know a little more about it. The story was developed through The CW's Social Good campaign — which partners with Guide Dogs of America to train pups as guide-dogs. In the Dark follows Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), a blind woman with her guide-dog, Pretzel, who becomes the only witness to her friend Tyson's murder. Murphy tells police, but they don't believe her because Tyson's body has mysteriously vanished and anyway, if she's blind, how can she be sure it was him? Because they won't give her the time of day, she and Pretzel, along with Tyson's drug-dealing cousin Darnell, set out to find the killer on their own. This is all undercut with Murphy's messy social life where dating is a disaster, she drinks way too much, works for her parents at a job she hates, and is constantly shrugging off the attentions of her overprotective roommate and best friend.

TV Promos on YouTube

In the trailer for In the Dark, you get a real sense of Murphy's world as a woman navigating the world while blind. One of the characters says of Murphy, "She doesn't do anything but eat candy bars and take naps," which looks like a pretty accurate assessment. When Murphy stumbles onto what she believes to be Tyson's body, her statement is written off because she's "a drunk mess." If all of that sounds bleak, make sure you watch the entire trailer because yes — there's some hope, too. "Change your perspective, change your life."

Like a lot of new shows, it's hard to say if this one will make it past Season 1, or if there's enough material to go the distance. There will be 13 episodes in all, though creators have already had to address why Murphy isn't played by a lead who's actually blind and why Pretzel is an actor dog named Levi. According to Deadline, show consultant, Lorri Bernson explained after navigating though a maze of chairs with her own guide-dog, Captain. "If I were to repeat what I just did, even three or four times, when I repeat it’s because he made an error,” she said. "He would slowly break down because he did not know what he was doing wrong.”

The comedic drama was created by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), in partnership with executive producer, Ben Stiller, and Red Hour Films.

Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW

Whether there's going to be a Season 2 of In the Dark or not, you can play your part by watching as it airs. At the very least, watch for Pretzel.

In the Dark premieres on The CW April 4.