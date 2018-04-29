Late last year, fans of Long Island Medium were sad to hear that their favorite clairvoyant, Theresa Caputo, and her husband Larry were separated. But that doesn't necessarily mean their marriage is over, so will Theresa and Larry Caputo get divorced? It doesn't seem like good news for the Long Island Medium couple... and it doesn't seem like Theresa has foreseen a reconciliation anytime in the near future.

The news broke back in December when Theresa and Larry released a joint statement to People. "After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate," the statement read. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time." In an episode that aired several weeks before the announcement, Theresa revealed that she and Larry had been having marital troubles. "Since the last season of Long Island Medium, Larry and I’s relationship has changed," she said in an episode that aired on Nov. 13. "We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times. I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, "'How did this happen? How did I get here?'"

Her now-ex, too, didn't shy away from speaking about their relationship. Larry opened up to his friend Danny about the split in a December episode of the show. "We’re having a difficult time," Larry revealed. "I think a lot of the frustration has to do with, we don’t spend the time together anymore, and along with that comes the lack of communication, so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard."

Since last year, it doesn't seem like anything's changed. The only difference now is, unfortunately, headlines now say "divorce" instead of "split." Theresa and Larry are now living on opposite coasts; Theresa is in New York and Larry is in Los Angeles. In an update to Extra, Theresa said she and Larry are "taking it day by day." Despite the "divorce" headlines though, it seems that the language still being used is "legal separation." This may mean that a divorce is not finalized, or that the ex-couple hasn't announced it yet. Regardless, there doesn't seem to be any news that they've suddenly gotten back together.

Not only have Theresa and Larry talked about their hardships they faced on their own, but Larry said that their therapist suggested time apart as well. "We’re at a point right now where even the therapist is saying, ‘Maybe just take a break from each other," he said on a December episode of Long Island Medium.

On the April 22 episode of the show, Theresa said she was scared to leave Larry and that there was no ill will towards each other. In fact, they still had feelings for each other. "I think it would be easier if Larry and I didn't care about each other," she said. "But it's hard when you love someone, when you really don't want to let go."

Considering Theresa and Larry have been married for 28 years, it makes sense that she was nervous to separate from him. From what was seen on Long Island Medium, though, it seems like they took all the steps they could to try to rectify their problems. Of course, only they know what's really going on in the relationship and fans aren't in the place to comment on it. From the outside looking in, though, it doesn't seem like Theresa and Larry are getting back together anytime soon, but hopefully they're able to find happiness apart.

