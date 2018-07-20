Thomas Ravenel was missing from the Southern Charm Season 5 reunion special for a very specific reason: he is currently under investigation for two accusations of sexual assault, and it was decided that it would be better if he stayed away until the situation was settled. But what does that mean for his future on the show? He's been a part of the cast since Season 1, but will Thomas be on Season 6 of Southern Charm?

Bravo hasn't officially announced whether or not Thomas will continue with the show. It seems like everyone might be holding off until they find out what the results of the investigation are. Several cast members, including Kathryn Dennis, Craig Conover, and Naomie Olindo, chose not to comment on the allegations during the reunion because they were waiting to see what the outcome was. In previews for Part 2 of the reunion special, Thomas' girlfriend Ashley Jacobs asserted confidently her opinion that the allegations would come to nothing in the end. As of now, Thomas has not been charged or convicted with anything. So until the police come to a determination, Thomas remaining part of the cast is uncertain. He has not been fired, or chosen to leave, at this point. Bravo did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.

According to a statement Thomas' attorneys provided for the reunion, read aloud by host Andy Cohen, he believes everything will be resolved in his favor. "Along with Bravo our client made the mutual decision not to attend today’s reunion taping as there is a pending investigation," the statement read. "Our client is fully cooperating with authorities with that investigation. He expects to be fully exonerated once that investigation is concluded. He sends his regards to his fans and his cast mates."

Paul Cheney/Bravo

A site called Tamara Tattles reported that Season 5 would be Thomas' last back in June of this year, but there was no corroboration by Bravo. The site claimed that "information is sparse" but "he will definitely not be returning next season." Without verification from the network or Thomas himself, that is in the realm of speculation. However, the fact that there are so many rumors and questions about Thomas continuing with Southern Charm seems to prove that it's a topic of discussion among fans of the show.

Paul Cheney/Bravo

When the first allegation became public, Bravo released a statement which read:

Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.

Page Six reported that Bravo and Haymaker's investigation could not begin until the Charleston police's investigation had concluded, a detail shared with them by an anonymous source. Bravo didn't explain what they meant by "appropriate action," either. Right now, there's a lot that still has to be determined. If Thomas is not ultimately charged, or charged and acquitted, he may remain with the show; he might decide to leave of his own volition, too. There are a lot of potential outcomes right now, so for the moment everyone will just have to keep waiting.