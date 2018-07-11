Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce their departure from the show after 14 years of filming. The announcement shocked fans, to say the least, and some people expressed concern about whether Tori Roloff's family will continue to film LPBW? in light of the couple's exit. It's a legitimate concern considering Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are both close with Zach and Audrey. But before you lose all hope, LPBW fans, rest assured Zach and Tori won't bid adieu to TLC anytime soon.

Jeremy and Audrey's note to fans about their difficult decision to depart LPBW was pretty emotional. "After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last," Jeremy penned in a portion of his lengthy message, according to Instagram. "It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride ... "

Understandably, people took to the post's comments section to share their sadness about the news, while others went straight to Tori's Instagram account to inquire about her filming plans.

"Please tell me you and Zach are not leaving the show too?! Your family is the only reason I watch," one person commented, according to Instagram.

"Just came on here to say that I love you 3 and I hope you stay on the show. Nothing against Jer and Audge but your style of life and love and parenting so easy to love," someone else said. "The love you share with us is infectious and genuine. I just love you guys."

Another fan chimed in: "@toriroloff please God tell me that you and @zroloff07 aren't leaving the show too."

So, are Tori and Zach on their way out? The answer is a big no. Tori confirmed the good news on her Instagram stories Tuesday night. Apparently, Tori got so many questions about her future on LPBW that she decided to clear the air with a Q&A.

One person asked: "Will T & Z be staying with LPBW To which Tori responded, according to Instagram stories: "YAS! And J too." If you don't already know, "J" is in reference to the couple's 1-year-old son, Jackson.

To drive her point home, Tori also shared a photo of the pair filming the upcoming season of LPBW. "Back at it," Tori captioned a photo of Zach next to a camera and fist bump emoji. Yep, it's clear the show won't be canceled.

As for why Tori and Zach plan to stick with LPBW, the answer is a simple one. "Because we feel like we're not done telling our story," Tori explained to a fan who asked why the two won't leave the series. Makes sense.

Of course, people are relieved to hear Tori and Zach will stick around. Fans love baby Jackson (he's so stinking cute), and they admire the couple's strong marriage.

"Glad y’all are still on LPBW! Your little family is the reason I watch," one person gushed, according to Instagram. "Y’all are so cute & I love your & Zach’s relationship!"

"Glad you're staying on the show, love watching your family!" someone else agreed.

Another person chimed in: "So glad you guys decided to stay! Can’t get enough of baby J!!!!!"

Aww. The support Zach and Tori have from fans is incredibly heartwarming.

Although I'm not sure how LPBW will carry on without Audrey and Jeremy (the show has a lack of storylines as it is), I look forward to seeing more of Zach and Tori's story on the next season. The couple's baby is adorable, and the two are an inspiration to many.