Ever since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster in February (and often address each other on social media as "hubby" and "wifey"), some fans have expressed curiosity about their potential marriage plans. Although there's no rule out there that says parents have to get married after welcoming a baby, the rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone Thursday that he intends to marry Jenner. That's right, folks — the question regarding whether Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner will get married has finally been answered.

Considering Jenner and Scott are an adorable couple who are the parents of an even more adorable baby, it makes sense that people have questions about their possible nuptials. Busy Philipps addressed fan curiosity on a Sunday installment of her talk show, Busy Tonight, while chatting with Jenner's big sis, Kim Kardashian.

"Are they married or what?” Philipps asked Kardashian about Scott and Jenner's relationship, according to W Magazine. “They call each other husband and wife; I think it’s cute. I don’t need a piece of paper, but everybody wants to know."

But as it turns out, Kardashian was as clueless as everybody else. “I honestly don’t know,” she told Philipps, according to E! News. "They’re the cutest, and I think they’re so in love and they have the cutest little family, but I, I would say, like, no, they’re just being cute and posting that, but they posted it a few times, so I am going to ask in our group chat today when we leave here.”

Care to fill me in on the investigation, Kim? I can't seem to get a handle on these two.

Amid all of the ongoing speculation, Scott admitted in a Rolling Stone interview published Thursday that he will propose to Jenner.

“We’ll get married soon," he revealed. "I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

There's a good chance Scott has something big in the works. This is the same guy who constructed real amusement park rides for his ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here tour, according to Complex.

Who knows, maybe Scott is considering proposing to Jenner at the upcoming Super Bowl. The rapper is reportedly one of the performers slated to grace the halftime show, according to TMZ.

Of course, just because Scott says he's going to propose, it doesn't mean Jenner will accept. If I was a betting woman, however, I'd wager she'll say yes. Not only did Jenner recently reveal that their relationship is "strong," but she also refers to Scott as her husband most of the time.

“The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at Madison Square Garden tonight,” she captioned a November Instagram post.

As for when the two will tie the knot? I have a wild theory that they'll get hitched on Feb. 1, Stormi's first birthday. It makes sense because the date is significant for the couple, and it would be a sweet way to pay tribute to their daughter. Stranger things have happened.

No matter what the two decide to do about their possible marriage plans, I'm sure it will be spectacular. There's no denying the parents have a lot of love for one another.

