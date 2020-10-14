It's been more than three years since the first Women's March broke records as the largest single protest in US history. On Jan. 21, 2017, millions of people in cities and towns around the world came together in a show of solidarity for women's rights and in rebuke of the election of President Donald Trump. The organization has continued to host a march every January. This year, a second Women's March will be held on Oct. 17 to protest the Trump administration in general and its commitment to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's vacant seat on the Supreme Court before the election.

The event was announced shortly after the Women's March held a candlelight vigil for Ginsberg on Sept. 19, the day after she died due to complications from pancreatic cancer. "We will march in force on October 17 to send a clear message that we will not allow Trump and the GOP to endanger our lives any longer. This is what we’ve been preparing for, this is why millions of feminists marched on January 21, 2017," the organization announced in a post on Instagram.

While best known for its annual rallies and marches, Women's March is active year round. Its mission is, in part, "[to provide] intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists and organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events." This is the first time the organization has held two marches in one year, and here's what you need to know about the upcoming event.

The Event Is In Response To RBG's Death And Trump's Nomination Of Amy Coney Barrett NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images According to the Women's March, the Oct. 17 march was announced "to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat." It will take place days before Senate Republicans are expected to vote to confirm the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The March Will Take Place Nationwide The main event will be held in Washington, D.C. beginning at 11 a.m. at Freedom Plaza and will include a rally, march to the Supreme Court, and text-a-thon to get out the vote in swing states and key senate races. There are 300 satellite events — including marches, rallies, sign-holding events, voter registration drives, and virtual events — happening in 49 states. For details about an event near you, visit the Women's March website.

Events Will Practice Masking And Social Distancing As this is the first Women's March to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are deeply concerned with safety. All events are required to follow proper social distancing guidelines and participants must be masked, per the Women's March website. The D.C. event, which will have hand sanitizer stations, asks would-be marchers from states on the self-quarantine list not to travel to D.C.

Kids Have Been Welcome At Women's Marches In The Past Vickie Flores/In Pictures/Getty Images In an email to Romper, the Women's March said it welcomes parents with children to the event. "This has always been an intergenerational movement, and will always continue to be." While every parent must make the choice that's best for their family, children have been a part of the Marches since the first in 2017. The organization is committed to nonviolence and its events have been historically peaceful.