There will always be those people who spend their summers wishing for the fall: the oversized sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, and cozy scarves. Maybe you're one of those people. I'm a proud member of #TeamSummer, but I can't deny that there is one aspect of fall that makes the cooler temperatures all worth it: scented candles, and this year, Yankee Candle's fall 2019 candles are an autumn lover's dream. Just add a blanket and a pair of fuzzy socks, and what else could you really need?

First, let me address any scented candle naysayers out there. Sure, scented candles may have become a cliché gift idea over time — SNL even created a song about this — but there are some real benefits to burning a candle you enjoy. When people are experiencing an odor they find pleasant, they "feel good," according to an article in Scientific American. Even more, "When people were exposed to an odor they liked creative problem solving was better than it was when they were exposed to an unpleasant odor condition," continues the article, and "people exposed to the smells of baking cookies or roasting coffee were more inclined to help a stranger than people not exposed to an odor manipulation." In other words, breathing in an enjoyable scent can actually cause you to think more cleverly and treat people more kindly. Sign me up!

Courtesy of The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

Yankee Candle's new fall lineup, called the Farmers Market Collection, was created to bring the experience of shopping for fresh, seasonal produce into your home. "On a visit to your local farmers market, you're inspired by the friendly faces, just-picked and home-baked treats and a warm sense of community," Anna Whitton, Yankee Candle's vice president of brand marketing, said in a press release. "The fragrances in the Farmers Market Collection help you bring those feelings home, where you can share them with friends and family in a celebration of fall." The collection features six scents that can turn any space into an autumnal paradise: Ciderhouse, Dried Lavender & Oak, Farmstand Festival, Golden Chestnut, Persimmon & Brown Sugar, and Sweet Maple Chai. Each scent is available in the brand's usual variety of sizes and vessels, so you can try a $2 tealight size before you go all-in on your favorite (a large classic jar will set you back $30).

Personally, I've got my eye on the Sweet Maple Chai. The candle, which was inspired by "an overflowing mug of chai-spiced milk and maple syrup swirled to creamy perfection," and features notes of cinnamon, clove, roasted pecans, cardamom, latte accord, maple, butterscotch, and sugar. And don't worry if you already have a staple seasonal candle; Yankee Candle still offers their traditional fragrances like Spiced Pumpkin and Honeycrisp Apple Cider.

Courtesy of The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

This lineup is available in stores and online now, so I say there's no real reason to wait for summer to end before burning one. After all, that's the beauty of scented candles. Sure, you may be sunburned and stuck in a heat wave, but light up your favorite scented candle and suddenly you'll be dreaming of pumpkin patches and planning your Thanksgiving menu.