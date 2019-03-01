In a applause-worthy turn of events, Yelp is kicking off a "women-owned business" feature to celebrate Women’s History Month in March. Not only is it now possible for users to search for women-owned businesses, but female entrepreneurs can apply for designer Rebecca Minkoff's Female Founder Collective, an organization that has partnered with Yelp to support female empowerment.

There are many different ways to pay homage to Women’s History Month, like volunteering at women-centric organizations or donating to various female causes, for instance. But if you're a financial-savvy person or someone who loves to see women-owned business thrive, Yelp's new feature is probably the perfect way for you to celebrate Women's History Month this year.

Here's what's going on: In partnership with Minkoff, Yelp is launching a new feature that will show that a business is women-owned.

"From finding your next female contractor, favorite lady chef or reliable woman mechanic, Yelp’s got you covered and it just got a whole lot easier for you to ensure women are thriving in your local economy," Yelp's press release states.

Translation: Instead of doing the leg work to find out if a business is women-owned, all you have to do is look under the "More Business Info" section on a company's Yelp page to find your answer. Easy peasy.

If you're a female business owner, go to your the Dashboard section of your Yelp account. Once there, you can mark your business as women-owned.

Another option is to apply for Minkoff's Female Founder Collective. All members of the FFC are automatically listed as “Women-Owned” on their respective Yelp pages, according to the press release.

Rest assured the application is pretty simple. All you have to do is provide details about your business, like it's size and how long it has been in operation, to name a few examples.

As for FFC's goals, it aspires to three adjectives, according a press release:

Build awareness of Women-Owned Businesses (WOBs) and expand their access to consumer markets to increase share of overall sales revenue;

Support growth and expansion of WOBs and create opportunities for more female business founders;

Invest in women's financial viability across the socio-economic spectrum – from female business leaders to single heads of households – and leverage women's leadership in the economic development of our communities.

Minkoff touched on these goals in a statement about the project, saying in a press release:

Millennial consumers buy from brands whose purpose and values they support and identify with. By creating a socially visible symbol for female-owned companies, we effectively shape modern consumers' purchasing decisions. By attracting more of the millennial audience who identify with and want to actively support female entrepreneurship, we provide female founders with a sustainable market growth strategy.

Yelp

After you mark your business as women-owned or sign up for the FFC, fill out a form to receive a free “Women-Owned Business” decal sticker.

"Out of the millions of local businesses on Yelp, many are owned by hard-working ladies. To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th and Women’s History Month this March, we’re rolling out a free 'Women-Owned Business' decal for boss ladies," Yelp's blog states.

On that note, happy Women's History Month to all of the female entrepreneurs out there, as well as their supporters.