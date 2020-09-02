It may sound too good to be true, but you could land a new gig that would pay you $1,000 to watch female-led superhero movies. And the best of all, you don't even need to submit your resumé to apply or wear a business suit to an interview.

Here's the deal: All Home Connections, an authorized AT&T Dealer, is looking for one enthusiastic movie fan to watch and review six of the "most popular female superhero movies from the 21st century":

Wonder Woman

Captain Marvel

Dark Phoenix

Catwoman

Elektra

Birds Of Prey

If you land the gig, you will have to submit a recorded video review of each movie. "You can be as brief or elaborate as you please, but we want you to have fun with the video reviews and share your honest opinions," All Home Connections says on the promotion's site.

Not only will the chosen applicant receive $1,000 cash, they'll also get a gift card and streaming access in order to watch each movie, popcorn and snacks, a blanket for snuggling, and some "female superhero swag" like figurines.

To be considered, simply fill out the application on AT&T Savings' website by Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. EST. The application asks candidates if they're going to be watching the upcoming superhero movies Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow, and to write a short essay on their favorite female superhero. Applicants also have the option of submitting a 1-3 minute long video explaining why they're the best person for the job.

One winner will be chosen on Monday, Sept. 14 and be notified through email if they got the job.

The newest Wonder Woman film — Wonder Woman 1984 — was set to be released in June, but due to the ongoing pandemic, will now be released on Oct. 2. Disney and Marvel's Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson was also going to be released earlier this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but has since been pushed back to Nov. 6.

Getting paid $1,000 to watch and gush about some of the most badass superhero movies sounds like a pretty sweet deal. And the free snacks don't hurt either.