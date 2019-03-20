Snacking just got a lot more interesting thanks to a new offering from the creator of Jelly Belly jelly beans. Now you can satisfy your sweet tooth and calm your nerves all at the same time. You can now buy CBD jelly beans — and the demand is super high.

David Klein, who first created Jelly Belly jelly beans, known for their inventive and creative flavors, sold the brand back in 1976, but that hasn't stopped him from inventing new and improved versions of these candies, according to Forbes. Now, under his new company, Spectrum Confections, Klein is selling CBD-infused jelly beans faster than he can make them. As of right now, inventory is totally sold out online — and people cannot wait for them to restock.

Romper reached out to the company for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Make no mistake, these jelly beans aren't for the kids. It's an adults-only kind of treat. Each jelly bean contains 10 ml of CBD so the consumer can decide their own preferred dosage, as Cannabis Aficionado reported.

There's no one size fits all dosage for CBD and the FDA has not created a recommended daily allowance for the oil, according to CBD+ Origin.

The best thing to do is start small and work your way up to the desired effects you are looking to obtain.

Right now, CBD is legal in all but four states, according to CBS News.

Currently there are 38 flavors of CBD-infused jelly beans including sugar free and sour varieties as well as mango, marshmallow, strawberry cheesecake and more, according to Cannabis Aficionado.

CBD oil has a strong flavor that is not always pleasant, so each jelly bean is also coated in a sweetener to ensure a better taste experience, according to the website.

The candies do not contain THC, the element in marijuana that delivers the high.

CBD is one of a number of naturally-occurring chemicals derived from the Cannabis sativa plant, or marijuana plant, according to Healthline. THC is another, and it's the one responsible for the high feeling one gets from ingesting marijuana. CBD has no cognitive affects, but may be able to relieve unwanted discomfort from common ailments.

CBD is believed to help with everything from anxiety and depression to acne reduction and heart health, according Healthline. It's not so much about what you'll feel, but what you won't feel. CBD can also be a sort of all-around pain reliever, according to PopSugar.

You can pretty much get CBD in anything nowadays, according to Popular Mechanics — chocolate covered almonds, beer, coffee, bath bombs, and even hair pomade. But, jelly beans never seemed to make the list of options. So, you can see that the popularity of these jelly beans are no surprise.

If you're interested in trying these jelly beans, you'll want to join the waiting list for a chance to snag a package. Follow the instructions on the Spectrum Confection's homepage to request the product and they'll notify you when it's back in stock. Until then, you'll have to stave off your jelly bean cravings with the regular kind.