You Can Now Send Your Birth Control "Bill" To Trump, Because Out-Of-Pocket Costs Are Ridiculously High

For some reason, birth control is a controversial topic. Despite the fact that women should be able to get the proper medication that they want or need, lawmakers have still found ways to make this very difficult to happen. But, if you're looking for a bit of somewhat light-hearted news, you can now send your birth control "bill" to Trump, and the reason why is so important. Women's rights in the United States have never really been on par with that of men, but for a while, it seemed as though the nation was moving in the right direction. Now, though, with certain GOP leaders controlling all three branches of the government now, this is no longer the case.

And even though there are (way too) many instances of women's rights being compromised that are worthy of delving into, perhaps one of the biggest hits women have taken lately is that of an Obamacare-era mandate being rolled back. Specifically, earlier in October, the Trump administration effectively ended the "Affordable Care Act’s promise of no-cost contraceptive coverage," according to The Washington Post.

Basically, now, the reported 62.4 million American women who could have gotten birth control with absolutely no copay are now forced to pay for one of the basic forms of health care, as the National Women's Law Center reports.

As such, a new campaign has made it its mission to make sure that the men responsible for this change know exactly the damage they're doing — especially the financial dent it's leaving in women's pockets.

The Keep Birth Control Copay Free campaign is dedicated to allowing women to have access to birth control, without having to shell out the big bucks. According to its website, when women have fair and equal access to some form of birth control, the benefits are numerous. In particular, as the campain noted:

33% of the wage gains women have made since the 1960s are the result of access to oral contraceptives. Unintended pregnancies — and abortion rates — are at historic lows. Teen pregnancy rates have declined to the lowest level in 40 years.

And so, Keep Birth Control Copay Free has launched a new feature on its website which "calculates the annual average cost of your chosen form of birth control, and will send a bill right to President Trump and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for you," according to The Cut.

On the campaign's website, it's fairly easy to use the new feature. Simply choose your standard form of birth control (pills, an IUD, the patch, or more), and the site tells you the average yearly cost for your medication. For example, those behind the campaign report that oral contraceptives run an average of $600 per year.

So, if you aren't pleased with the proposed cost of your birth control, simply click the "send Trump your bill" button, and you'll be taken to a form to fill out your contact information, along with a preview of the invoice being sent to the Trump administration. More than that, though, you'll be able to see a copy of the message addressed to the Trump administration being sent along with the bill, which reads in part:

Before your new rules, 62.4 million women across the country benefitted from copay-free contraception, which saved them $1.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs in the first year alone ... 99% of all sexually active women have used birth control at some point in their lives ... One in three women can’t afford to pay $10 or more for her birth control ... Unimpressed? Apathetic? Below is an invoice for the cost of my birth control to show you how much this will impact me. Now multiply that by 62.4 million.

Clearly, the costs of birth control aren't feasible for every woman to pay for by herself. Considering that Viagara is still covered by Medicaid, it's hard to ignore the underlying reasons why birth control isn't and could eventually cost women (and their families) and arm and a leg.