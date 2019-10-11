If you're looking for an iconic, strange, and super creepy Halloween experience, I'm happy to report that you can stay at the Addams Family Mansion. Yes, really. Thanks to a partnership with Booking.com, you can spend the night at a replica of the home made famous by the spookiest, kookiest, and ookiest family around.

The Addams Family has one gorgeous, albeit slightly terrifying, home, which you can experience this Halloween season. Booking.com currently has a listing to stay at a 3,700 square foot, three bedroom home in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, for a few nights at the end of October. However, if you and your own kooky crew want to stay at this house, please note that it's only available for a limited time. Bookings for the home open on Oct. 28 at 12 p.m. EST, and it can only be booked from Oct. 29 until Nov. 1, according to a press release from Booking.com, so mark your calendars now.

Still intrigued? Good news, because it only costs $101.10 a night to stay at the house. And it gets better. The home also pays tribute to each member of the Addams Family, making it the ultimate vacation for any Addams Family super fan (or, really, anyone who wants a seriously good Instagram post for Halloween).

Courtesy of Booking.com

Once inside the home, guests will be able to play with machines in Pugsley's room, hang out with Morticia's venus fly trap plants, and play with Wednesday's beheaded dolls — if they dare. And don't be surprised if other spooky things stop by and visit you along the way. In fact, there's a strong chance that Thing (the Addams Family's disembodied hand that they kept as a pet) could make an appearance in the home, the listing states.

The home sounds equally silly as it is scary, so it's only right that guests will be able to rent it for the Halloween weekend, right? Who needs trick-or-treating when you can walk through the beautiful, hallowed halls of the Addams Family home? It's likely that there are many tricks and treats in store for any guest who books a stay. And that, to me, sounds just as good as any mini-sized candy bar out there.

Courtesy of Booking.com

This spooky home being listed on Booking.com arrives just in time for the release of The Addams Family, the new animated kid-friendly movie that hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 11, about the kooky family that's been around since the 1930s. In the new version of The Addams Family (starring Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley), the family finally gets their own origin story, according to IndieWire, following them as they set up their family home in New Jersey. The movie is rated PG for some suggestive humor and action, according to Common Sense Media, but is reportedly much more tame compared to previous iterations of the characters, according to USA Today.

And to make your stay even more special, visitors who are lucky enough to book a stay in the mansion will also get to watch an exclusive screening of The Addams Family and get to enjoy some "spooky snacks" while watching it.

Now set a reminder on your calendar and get ready for a super spooky and fun Halloween 2019.