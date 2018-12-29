The start of a new year is an exciting, hopeful time. Lots of people look at January 1 and beyond as a blank slate, in which they can make positive changes to their life. If your birthday falls between January 21 and February 20, that's going to be extra true this year. Your Aquarius 2019 horoscope has some dramatic stuff in store.

There are lots of big changes happening for Aquarius in 2019, astrologer Helene Cierzo of Heart House Astrology tells Romper. "Saturn is in their 12th house this year. It’s this very karmic time of endings in life." Those endings could be happening for you in many different areas, and Cierzo calls it a very "heavy time." That may sound overwhelming and scary, but it really shouldn't — these changes will ultimately have many positive repercussions.

During this time "whatever needs to be let go of, that needs to happen," says Cierzo. That can be interpreted in many different ways. "Any self-sabotaging patterns or unconscious patterns, you’ll be letting go." That can include any eating habits of yours that you'd like to improve, so if your New Year's resolution is to develop a healthier lifestyle, it sounds like you'll be able to stick with it. It's also good time to develop a new exercise routine.

On another level, those "karmic endings" could refer to relationships — and the changes could begin very early in the year. There's a lunar eclipse on January 21 in the seventh house, according to Cierzo, which rules significant relationships, so you'll be letting go of things that are no longer needed or in alignment with the direction your life is going, she explains. If you split with your partner during this time, it could lead you to find someone who's more compatible with you. "If relationships end... it’s just opening up the space for other people to come in," she reassures. The same holds true if a business partnership ends, or you lose clients — newer and better opportunities will come along.

The process of letting go that Aquarius will be experiencing this year can also be literal. "Clean out your closets, get rid of stuff, donate," Cierzo recommends. Volunteering is also a good idea. "Focus on doing acts of service for others." These good deeds will not only help people in need, but help you, too.

Horoscope.com noted that Aquarius men and women can be a little hot tempered at times. If you're a parent, you'll need to work hard to keep that impulse in check and stay patient with your kids, according to Ganesha Speaks. Taking some time to clear your mind and relax could help you control your emotions. “It’s a good year to develop a meditation practice, because the 12th house is highly spiritual," says Cierzo.

Overall, 2019 seems to be about taking action for Aquarius. People born under this sign have a tendency to overthink everything, according to Zodiac Fire, and that's exactly the kind of impulse Cierzo says you need to fight against. "Get up and do things, don’t sit around and think too much. Don’t spend too much time dreaming on the couch," she warns.

