2018 is in the books, so it's time to look ahead to what to 2019 will bring. Astrology can be a fun and intriguing way to try and figure out what's in store for you (or at least get pumped for the year ahead). If you're checking out your Leo 2019 horoscope, you'll probably be pretty stoked for the next 12 months.

The start of the year will feel like a bit of a re-birth for Leos, according to astrologer Maressa Brown. "The final eclipse of the Leo-Aquarius series that began in 2017 occurs on January 21, and it's a full moon eclipse hitting Leo's first house of self. This is the last chance to tie up loose ends that have been an ongoing process and affected Leo's sense of identity the last two years." If there's something in your life that you feel has been dragging you down for a while now, the time is finally ripe to just let it go, Brown explains. "It could be they've been trying to end a relationship, move, nail down the final touches on a massive professional project, etc. And around Jan. 21, there's certainly going to be a sense of urgency for Leos to wrap it up so they can breathe again and move forward." Whatever that process might entail for you, putting it behind you will be totally freeing.

Typical Leos love to be the center of attention, according to Ganesha Speaks. Feisty lions are loving, optimistic, and always full of energy, making them natural born performers. Leos gravitate towards careers that let them shine, and in 2019, Tarot.com explained that work will be a major focus. While a lucky career break might come in the beginning of the year, the second half of the year is when things really kick into high gear. In fact, this may be when you find not just a job but a true calling. If there's one thing that could stand in the way of your career success this year, however, it's a tendency to procrastinate according to Astroyogi — so don't dawdle when it comes to chasing new opportunities.

2019 is also about stepping outside of your comfort zone, explained Astrofame, so you may find yourself making some out-of-character decisions. If you're single, Cafe Astrology predicted that you'll have lots of opportunities to find a new love interest, potentially with a co-worker. For Leos already in a relationship, 2019 is a good year to have an amazing new experience together, like a once-in-a-lifetime dream vacation according to Astrostyle. That could even turn into a babymoon, as Star Sign Style noted that a pregnancy could be in store this year. You might even find yourself awaiting your bundle of joy in a new family home.

As much of a whirlwind as life will be in 2019, it's important for Leos with children to take a step back from it all and make sure they're paying enough attention to their kids — Ganesha Speaks explained that little ones will be especially needy in the spring and summer months. If your home has begun to resemble a toy shop thanks to your kids (I'm personally still stressing out about making room for all their new holiday gifts), you might get the urge to majorly declutter towards the end of the year, according to Astrology.com.

And while you're focused on your family, relationship, and/or career, in 2019, don't forget to find some time for yourself, too. Astrology.com warned Leos not to ignore their bodies — meaning you should get anything that's bothering you checked out right away to make sure it doesn't turn into a bigger problem. You should also make sure there's time for relaxation in your packed schedule, because getting overworked and burnt out isn't going to help you achieve everything that's within your reach in the year to come.

