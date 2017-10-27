When I was pregnant, I spent a good deal of time reading up on my baby's potential Zodiac sign. Based on my due date I knew I was looking at a Gemini or a Taurus, and I was seriously hoping for the latter (sorry, Geminis, but you're terrible babies). I ended up with a bull baby, and true to form, she is practical and stubborn as hell. I never really considered the implications of my own sign for my impending motherhood, though. Take what you will from what I've divined as your most admirable parenting strength, based on your Zodiac sign, but I swear by it and even if you're not a believer, it's always nice to hear how you're killing the parenting game, one sleep-deprived day at a time.

Born in early July, I am a Cancer through and through. Deeply emotional and sensitive, I've always plagued by my insecurities. I'm also tenacious as hell and persistent in a way that's nothing short of inspiring. Cancers are known to be caregivers and homebodies, and this is true for me. As a mom, I'm sentimental to a fault, preserving memories in photos and scrapbooks. I'm happiest when there's harmony at home, and I think my greatest parenting strength is the way I care for my family.

Astrology can't tell you everything, that's for sure, but if it provides you with helpful insights and I'm all for it. It's in that spirit that I offer you the following:

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Giphy Aquarius is known to be progressive and open-minded. As a parent, your greatest strength is the way you encourage your children's creativity and independence. You may be a bit of a hippie, but you're your child's number one cheerleader, and you support their curiosity and unique self-expression.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Giphy The compassion, gentleness, and wisdom that characterize Pisces make those under its sign wonderful parents. Your parenting strength is your intuition. You are so in tune with your child's needs that you can anticipate them and apply your tender, loving care before they even know something is wrong.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy Aries is an energetic sign, full of confidence and passion. Your children will benefit from your active lifestyle. Whether you're jumping up and down on the sidelines during their soccer game or leading them on a hike through the mountains, your youthful energy will inspire them and invigorate you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Giphy A stable, reliable Taurus makes for devoted parent, but it is your grounding influence on your children that really sets you apart. You have patience in spades, and combined with the warmth and affection you offer, your children feel confident in your love and secure in the world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Giphy Gemini's dual nature can make them a hard nut to crack. Your children, however, will adore you for you fun-loving side. Your spontaneity and sense of humor ensure that life is never boring. Whether it's a trip to the science museum or learning to rock climb, a Gemini's kids can't help but develop a sense of adventure.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy Emotional, loyal, and imaginative describe Cancer. Nurturing comes naturally to you, so you're right at home taking care of a baby. The safe and loving home environment that you carefully cultivate for your children is how you show your love. From a home-cooked meal to game nights, your children will learn the importance of family.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Giphy Fiery Leo is dramatic, confident, and impossible to resist. As a parent, Leos are incredibly generous. A Leo will do birthdays and holidays up big, and they're the ones to take the whole baseball team out to ice cream. These grand gestures are your way of showing your fierce love for your family.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Giphy Practical, hardworking, and detail-oriented, Virgo's greatest gift to their children is that of their time and attention. The Virgo parent is always there to help with homework, care for an sick child, or offer advice to solve a problem.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Giphy Libra prizes peace and harmony above all. Eager to avoid conflict, Libra is a born negotiator. Your ability to diffuse a situation is a key parenting skill, especially when dealing with siblings. Not only that, the Libra parent passes on their talents of compromise and cooperation to their children.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Giphy Idealistic and funny, Sagittarius is full of curiosity. As a Sagittarius, you love to travel, and that spirit of adventure informs your parenting. You're on the relaxed side, and you give your children freedom and encouragement to explore the world around them. After all, you are raising questioners and truth-seekers.